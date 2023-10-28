 Skip to main content
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans live stream: watch the NBA for free

Dan Girolamo
By

R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson are forme Duke University teammates. Now, the two friends face each other on Saturday night as Barrett’s New York Knicks head south to play Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans. NBA TV will air the game starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on October 28. The game will be played inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Knicks enter the 2023-2024 with playoff aspirations after making the Eastern Conference Semifinals a season ago. With cap space and movable contracts, the Knicks have the assets to trade for a superstar and become one of the East’s best teams. For the Pelicans, their success hinges on the health of Williamson. The Pelicans had a 23-13 record to start last season before Williamson went down with an injury. New Orleans never recovered, losing in the Play-In Tournament to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With both teams healthy, the Knicks and Pelicans should be a fun early-season matchup. NBA TV, available in most cable packages, will carry the game nationally. However, there are alternatives to cable TV that offer NBA TV. Sling TV, a streaming television service, provides customers with NBA TV without the use of a cable box. Keep reading for information on how to watch the game via Sling TV.

Watch the Knicks vs. Pelicans live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV was made for NBA fans. As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV offers nationally televised games on channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. Watch out-of-market games with NBA League Pass, which can be purchased through Sling TV. Sling Orange, which includes TNT, ESPN, and ESPN, costs $40/month. Sling Blue, meanwhile, costs $45/month and is geared toward news and entertainment. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue for $60/month.

If you want to include NBA TV with your subscription, purchase the Sports Extra package for an additional $11. To stream basketball all season long, customers can purchase Sling Orange and NBA League Pass for $270 for six months, nearly $300 less than the competition. Currently, Sling TV’s subscription plans are 50% off for the first month.

Watch the Knicks vs. Pelicans live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The Knicks versus Pelicans matchup arrives in the early stages of a long NBA season. Each team plays at least 82 games in the regular season, meaning fans will get to watch NBA action for the next six months. Sling TV is a great option for basketball enthusiasts looking to watch every game. However, streaming basketball games while traveling can be difficult. VPNs will help alleviate these issues.

Downloading a VPN with your Sling TV subscription will help avoid geographic broadcast restrictions. By adding more privacy and security, a VPN uses a server based in the U.S. to combat these broadcast limitations. One of the best VPN services to use with Sling TV is NordVPN. NordVPN offers a refund and a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s minimal risk in trying the service.

