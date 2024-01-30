The Los Angeles Lakers (24-24) arrive in Atlanta to battle the Hawks (19-27), fresh after losing last night to the Rockets. Atlanta currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and needs to make something happen soon to get their eyes back on a postseason run. These two teams playing one another also comes at a time when there were trade talks between ball clubs going back and forth for awhile. We shall see what will happen as the February 8 trade deadline approaches.

With all that being said, Los Angeles and Atlanta tip off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, and if you are looking for any information on how to live stream the game online, look no further.

The Best Way to Watch the Lakers vs Hawks Live Stream

Fubo has become the perfect alternative for sports fans who have ditched cable and jumped on board with live streaming. It is more cost-effective and also offers more bang for your buck. Fubo has plans that vary from $80 to $100, with 180+ channels, 1000 hours of cloud DVR space, the ability to watch 10 screens at once, and a seven-day Fubo free trial period to test it out first. See why sports fans are getting what they really want out of kicking back and enjoying a live stream of their favorite team.

Is There a Free Lakers vs Hawks Live Stream?

To catch an out-of-market game, your best bet is to subscribe to NBA League Pass, which you can add to platforms like YouTube TV and Fubo. The catch here is that NBA League Pass does not have a free trial available upon sign-up. To sum it up, the answer here is that there is no free live stream of tonight’s matchup.

Watch the Lakers vs Hawks Live Stream from abroad with a VPN

In terms of the best VPN deals, we recommend NordVPN for when you are traveling abroad and need to catch a U.S.-based live stream. NordVPN is a perfect virtual private network to catch live sports on for its unlimited bandwidth that won’t mess up or lag any of the footage from the game. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee and can be used in 60 countries on over 5000 servers. NordVPN is highly affordable and compatible with Mac and Windows.

