 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Magic vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The two Florida based NBA teams square off tonight as the Orlando Magic (27-23) take a trip to South Beach to play the Miami Heat (26-24). The two teams meet for the fourth and final time this season as the Heat battle have a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Heat also have a nice win record over the Magic during the regular season at 78-59. The Magic however have a one game lead on the Heat right now in the standings, and for right now, that’s all that matters.

Tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET tonight from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Since the game will be televised in local markets, live streaming is your best bet for out-of-market action. Here is how to find tonight’s game online.

The best way to watch the Magic vs Heat live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Start your 7-day free trial today when you sign up with Fubo to catch all the live sports action you want. Fubo has a base-level price of $80 a month but includes a few different packages depending on what you’re after in terms of live streaming. Fubo currently has the Bally Sports package and many other regional market channels that are dedicated to the professional sports teams of your area. When you sign up for Fubo, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market games all regular season long.

Is there a free Magic vs Heat live stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV help NBA fans out big time with catching a live stream due to their free trials upon sign-up. However, if you are not within the confines of the state of Florida this evening and you don’t have an NBA League Pass, it is going to complicate things a bit. The subscription does not currently have a free trial period, but luckily they care enough about potential customers so much that they have a deal right now for $50 for the rest of the regular season to catch all the action you want.

Watch the Magic vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

For your own privacy needs when live streaming outside the U.S., be sure to seek out a virtual private network. VPNs help protect your identity and data from hackers. Out of all the VPNs out there, we recommend NordVPN the most for its affordability, at only $12 a month. To add on to that price, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN is also available in 60 countries and has unlimited bandwidth for your live stream needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Brentford vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Second-place Manchester City look to remain within striking distance atop the Premier League table when they take on Brentford today. The Citizens have won four consecutive league matches, but Brentford tend to play them well, as evidenced by last season's 2-0 record against the champions.

The match starts very soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET today, and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. That's good news, as it gives a handful of different live stream options, including three ways to watch Brentford vs Man City for free.
The Best Way to Watch Brentford vs Man City

Read more
Bucks vs Jazz live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Utah Jazz arena

Despite some ups and downs as of late, the Milwaukee Bucks still hold the second spot in the Eastern Conference rankings. The Bucks may be in a bit of transition with new coach Doc Rivers fitting into the system, but with Rivers being a success story in the league as well as the power duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should stay afloat in the top three of the conference. Tonight they go head-to-head with the Utah Jazz, who are sitting in the 10th spot of the seeding right now. They look to rebound after three straight losses on an east coast road trip to the Nets, Knicks, and 76ers.

Catch the live stream in about an hour, at 8:00 p.m. ET, live from Salt Lake City. Here is all the information on where to find it in case you happen to be outside the regional markets for it.
The best way to watch the Bucks vs Jazz live stream

Read more
Clippers vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Miami Heat entrance at Kaseya Arena

The Heat are in a bit of a shaky part to their season. A team who made the NBA finals ended a six game losing streak last week. They are still in the playoff race but need to regain so momentum, so playing against a power house like the third ranked Clippers is going to be tough. The other L.A. team is proving they are a problem on the court. However, despite a 19-4 home record, they do struggle a bit on the road as they sit just above .500 in that sense. Maybe the Heat will use those road struggles to their advantage tonight.

Tip off is about to happen, at 6:00 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Here is where you can catch a live stream of the marquee matchup this evening.
The best way to watch the Clippers vs Heat live stream

Read more