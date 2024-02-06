The two Florida based NBA teams square off tonight as the Orlando Magic (27-23) take a trip to South Beach to play the Miami Heat (26-24). The two teams meet for the fourth and final time this season as the Heat battle have a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Heat also have a nice win record over the Magic during the regular season at 78-59. The Magic however have a one game lead on the Heat right now in the standings, and for right now, that’s all that matters.

Tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET tonight from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Since the game will be televised in local markets, live streaming is your best bet for out-of-market action. Here is how to find tonight’s game online.

The best way to watch the Magic vs Heat live stream

Start your 7-day free trial today when you sign up with Fubo to catch all the live sports action you want. Fubo has a base-level price of $80 a month but includes a few different packages depending on what you’re after in terms of live streaming. Fubo currently has the Bally Sports package and many other regional market channels that are dedicated to the professional sports teams of your area. When you sign up for Fubo, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market games all regular season long.

Is there a free Magic vs Heat live stream?

Platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV help NBA fans out big time with catching a live stream due to their free trials upon sign-up. However, if you are not within the confines of the state of Florida this evening and you don’t have an NBA League Pass, it is going to complicate things a bit. The subscription does not currently have a free trial period, but luckily they care enough about potential customers so much that they have a deal right now for $50 for the rest of the regular season to catch all the action you want.

Watch the Magic vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

For your own privacy needs when live streaming outside the U.S., be sure to seek out a virtual private network. VPNs help protect your identity and data from hackers. Out of all the VPNs out there, we recommend NordVPN the most for its affordability, at only $12 a month. To add on to that price, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN is also available in 60 countries and has unlimited bandwidth for your live stream needs.

Editors' Recommendations