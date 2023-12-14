How to watch the free Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream

Tonight, Dallas Mavericks are playing Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. The game starts at 8.30PM ET/5.30PM PT and is sure to be one to watch. The Timberwolves will be keen to bounce back from a rare defeat so the team is one to watch. If you’re keen to see how action unfolds online, you’ll need to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services. There are a couple of different ways depending on your intentions, so we’ve listed all you need to know. We’ve also taken a look at what to do if you’re traveling abroad right now and still want to catch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves game.

The best way to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves

The best value way to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves is to sign up for Sling TV. The streaming service is one of the best around and it’s very well-priced right now. At the moment, you can sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months. Sling Orange is the more sports-focused part of Sling with access to 32 sports-heavy and news focused channels. Alternatively, you can pay $27.50 for the first month and also gain access to Sling Blue alongside Orange, giving you even more channels including some more family-friendly options. After the first month, the bundle rises to $55 per month but that’s still great value in the busy world of live TV streaming services.

Is there a free Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream?

If you’re only interested in watching Mavericks vs Timberwolves, you can do so for free. Sign up to a FuboTV free trial and you can enjoy seven days of the service including the chance to watch the Maverick vs Timberwolves live stream for free. FuboTV is considered to be one of the best streaming services for sports fans so it’s perfect for NBA and many other sports. Normally, FuboTV costs from $70 per month depending on the plan you choose so it’s not the cheapest but when it comes to the free trial, it can’t be bettered. It’s the ideal taster session of what FuboTV has to offer.

How to watch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream from anywhere

When traveling abroad, your streaming services don’t follow you how you’d expect. Due to geo-restrictions, you’re often limited with what you can watch with some streaming services simply not accessible even though you’re still paying for them. To avid this irritating issue, you need to sign up for one of the best VPNs. By signing up to something like NordVPN, you can then use the VPN’s app to pick a US-based server to connect through. That way, Sling or FuboTV think you’re still back home so you can easily watch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves game without a problem. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth paying for, especially if you travel a lot, as it restores access to services you might miss out on. It also provides better security which can be useful if you’re connected to potentially insecure public Wi-Fi networks such as the one in your hotel.

Editors' Recommendations