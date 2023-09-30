 Skip to main content
Where to watch NXT No Mercy 2023 live stream

Dan Girolamo
NXT No Mercy 2023 marks the first No Mercy event since 2017. The event six years ago was for superstars from WWE Monday Night Raw, but the 2023 edition belongs to WWE’s developmental brand, NXT. NXT No Mercy 2023 is also the inaugural Premium Live Event under TKO Group Holdings, the media conglomerate formed after the merger between WWE and UFC.

NXT No Mercy will consist of four title matches, a singles match, and the finals of the NXT Heritage Cup. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will be in action, along with Becky Lynch, who is now involved with the brand after winning the NXT Women’s Championship. Other superstars on the card include “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Butch, Baron Corbin, Noam Dar, Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov.

NXT No Mercy should be an exciting night in sports entertainment. Find out where to watch NXT No Mercy 2023 below.

When and where is NXT No Mercy 2023?

Hayes and Dragunov exchange words before their match at No Mercy: NXT highlights, Sept. 26, 2023

NXT No Mercy starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30. The event preshow, NXT No Mercy 2023 Kickoff, begins at 7 p.m. ET and will preview the night’s match card. The event will be held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Watch NXT No Mercy 2023 live stream on Peacock

Promotional image for NXT No Mercy.
WWE

NXT No Mercy 2023 will stream exclusively on Peacock. Sunday Night Football, Yellowstone, Premier League Soccer, and professional golf are some of the featured programs on the service. Subscribers do not have to pay extra to access No Mercy since Premium Live Events are included with a Peacock subscription. However, Peacock recently raised its prices, so owning a subscription will be more expensive. Peacock Premium is the cheaper, ad-supported tier at $6/month. To watch without ads, subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus at $12/month.

WWE fans outside the U.S. can watch NXT No Mercy on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on your country and region.

NXT No Mercy 2023 matches

Lynch and Stratton are prepared for Extreme Rules at No Mercy: NXT highlights, Sept. 26, 2023

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will put his title on the line in the main event against Ilja Dragunov. Becky Lynch won the NXT Women’s Championship a little over two weeks ago against Tiffany Stratton. At No Mercy, Stratton gets her rematch against Lynch in an Extreme Rules Match. Plus, Butch takes on Noam Dar in the NXT Herticage Cup finals. View the entire card for NXT No Mercy 2023 below.

  • NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov
  • NXT Women’s Championship – Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
  • NXT North American Championship: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams – Dragon Lee will serve as the special guest referee
  • NXT Heritage Cup – British Rounds Rules match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch
  • NXT Tag Team Championship – Fatal four-way tag team match: The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza)
  • Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

