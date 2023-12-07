 Skip to main content
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal

After an exciting month of pool play, the semifinals are set in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The first semifinal will feature Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The game starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, and will be played inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pacers won a thrilling game against the Boston Celtics to advance to the semifinals, while the Bucks dominated the New York Knicks to reach the final four.

The Pacers versus Bucks will air on ESPN. The studio shows for ESPN and TNT will combine to provide pregame and postgame coverage of Thursday’s broadcast. The winner of this game will move to the finals, where they will play either the New Orleans Pelicans or Los Angeles Lakers. Catch the action on ESPN on Thursday afternoon. NBA fans do not need a cable subscription anymore to watch ESPN. Streaming television services, like Sling TV, offer ESPN as an alternative to cable. Keep reading to see how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.

Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks live stream on Sling TV

As the third-largest streaming television service in the U.S., Sling TV provides customers with an easy way to watch their favorite programs. Sling has flexible channel lineups for an affordable price. Subscribers can select the channels they want with the ability to upgrade, downgrade, or pause their subscription at any time.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are among the paid subscription plans offered to customers. Sling Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform, and Disney Channel. Sling Blue costs $45 per month and features 42 channels, including local broadcasts from NBC, Fox, and ABC. Sling allows customers to bundle Orange + Blue for $60 per month. All three plans are 50% off the first month for new subscribers.

To watch every NBA game this season, purchase the NBA League Pass through Sling TV. Customers will save $224 on basketball when they prepay for five months of Sling Orange + Blue and NBA League Pass.

Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been an overwhelming success for the league. Hopefully, the two semifinals in Las Vegas live up to the hype. For American fans traveling during the game or watching from abroad, there could be problems when accessing the game’s live stream. To combat these issues, download a VPN service.

Subscribers to Sling TV can use a VPN to bypass regional broadcast restrictions in the area. Additional privacy and security will be added to your connection with a VPN. Our top recommendation is NordVPN. One of the best VPN services available, NordVPN allows customers to try the service for free for one month.

