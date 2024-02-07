 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pelicans vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-15) are one of the top teams in the league right now. This season, they went from being the “other L.A. team” to a contender for the NBA championship. Tonight they look to build off of four straight wins as the New Orleans Pelicans (29-21) come to town. The Clippers find themselves now on top of the West in first place rankings. It’s the third time these two meet up this season, and if each of them stays at the pace they’re on, we could see them square off in the postseason as well.

Catch the game at 10:00 p.m. ET live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but if you’re looking for a live stream to watch, then here is all the information on how to watch it online.

The best way to watch the Pelicans vs Clippers live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo is one of the services that is leading the way in live streaming. Fubo has highly competitive pricing plans with their free trial period and their base-level plan, which costs $80 and goes up to $100 without add-on packages. There is also 1,000 hours of DVR space available for you to record whatever you missed, and you have the ability to watch 10 televisions simultaneously. When you sign up for Fubo, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to stream 40 out-of-market games every week.

Is there a free Pelicans vs Clippers live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re within the local markets of the game, there is a chance you could catch it through a free trial through a platform like Fubo. However, if you’re not in the local or regional markets, chances are it is going to cost you a few bucks since you’ll need an NBA League Pass and the service does not have a free trial currently. Don’t let that stop you, though. There is still a money-saving deal going on with the service right now, as NBA League Pass through YouTube TV is now $50 for the remainder of the regular season.

Watch the Pelicans vs Clippers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Virtual private networks are a safe and cost-effective way to live stream U.S.-based broadcasts while traveling abroad. A VPN protects your data and identity from hackers while you stream overseas. Of all the VPNs out there on the market, we would like to recommend NordVPN to you. It is reliable and available in 60 countries outside the U.S.; it costs only $12 a month and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Last but not least, it has unlimited bandwidth, which is perfect for having smooth, running live streams without any lag or technical hiccups.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Magic vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Miami Heat entrance at Kaseya Arena

The two Florida based NBA teams square off tonight as the Orlando Magic (27-23) take a trip to South Beach to play the Miami Heat (26-24). The two teams meet for the fourth and final time this season as the Heat battle have a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Heat also have a nice win record over the Magic during the regular season at 78-59. The Magic however have a one game lead on the Heat right now in the standings, and for right now, that's all that matters.

Tip-off is about to happen, at 7:30 pm ET in the Kaseya Center in Miami. Since the game will be televised in local markets, live streaming is your best bet for out-of-market action. Here is how to find tonight's game online.
The best way to watch the Magic vs Heat live stream

Read more
Rockets vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Gainbridge Field House-Indiana Pacers

It's a pivotal night for some teams in the NBA as the trade deadline looms. The Houston Rockets sit at 23-26 and after tonight will head up to Toronto. Presumably there may be some players left behind as they potentially make some moves to get into the playoff conversation. As for the Indiana Pacers (28–23), they snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday with a win over the Hornets and look to stay in the driver seat on their way to the All-Star break.

Coverage of the game is about to begin, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here is all the information you'll need to catch a live stream of the game tonight.
The best way to watch the Rockets vs Pacers live stream

Read more
Mallorca vs Real Sociedad live stream: Can you watch for free?
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

The Copa del Rey semifinals get underway today when Mallorca host Real Sociedad in the first leg of their matchup. It's been a forgettable La Liga campaign for Mallorca, but a trip to their first Copa final in two decades would certainly help salvage the season. First, though, they'll have to find a way to beat Real Sociedad for the first time since 2012.

The match is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on ESPN+. It's not on TV anywhere, and there is no ESPN+ free trial, so that limits your options, but it also makes it very easy to watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad and the rest of the Copa del Rey online.
Watch Mallorca vs Real Sociedad on ESPN+

Read more