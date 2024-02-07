Pelicans vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-15) are one of the top teams in the league right now. This season, they went from being the “other L.A. team” to a contender for the NBA championship. Tonight they look to build off of four straight wins as the New Orleans Pelicans (29-21) come to town. The Clippers find themselves now on top of the West in first place rankings. It’s the third time these two meet up this season, and if each of them stays at the pace they’re on, we could see them square off in the postseason as well.

Catch the game at 10:00 p.m. ET live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but if you’re looking for a live stream to watch, then here is all the information on how to watch it online.

The best way to watch the Pelicans vs Clippers live stream

Fubo is one of the services that is leading the way in live streaming. Fubo has highly competitive pricing plans with their free trial period and their base-level plan, which costs $80 and goes up to $100 without add-on packages. There is also 1,000 hours of DVR space available for you to record whatever you missed, and you have the ability to watch 10 televisions simultaneously. When you sign up for Fubo, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to stream 40 out-of-market games every week.

Is there a free Pelicans vs Clippers live stream?

If you’re within the local markets of the game, there is a chance you could catch it through a free trial through a platform like Fubo. However, if you’re not in the local or regional markets, chances are it is going to cost you a few bucks since you’ll need an NBA League Pass and the service does not have a free trial currently. Don’t let that stop you, though. There is still a money-saving deal going on with the service right now, as NBA League Pass through YouTube TV is now $50 for the remainder of the regular season.

Watch the Pelicans vs Clippers live stream from abroad with a VPN

Virtual private networks are a safe and cost-effective way to live stream U.S.-based broadcasts while traveling abroad. A VPN protects your data and identity from hackers while you stream overseas. Of all the VPNs out there on the market, we would like to recommend NordVPN to you. It is reliable and available in 60 countries outside the U.S.; it costs only $12 a month and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Last but not least, it has unlimited bandwidth, which is perfect for having smooth, running live streams without any lag or technical hiccups.

