Raptors vs Magic Live Stream: Watch the NBA for FREE

Tonight, Tuesday February 14th, starting at 7:30 PM (EST) the Toronto Raptors go head to head with the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. What a way to wrap up Valentine’s Day, huh? Maybe you will be there to watch the game live, or maybe you won’t, in any case, a lot of people are going to want to tune in and see what happens. That means, you need to know where to find the Raptors vs Magic live stream, what time it’s going to start — it may start earlier, for example — and what you need to do to watch live. Don’t worry, we have you covered there with a comprehensive guide, a watching guide if you will.

Watch the Raptors vs Magic Live Stream on FuboTV

To watch the Raptors vs Magic live stream FuboTV is your best bet, and it’s also our top pick. With FuboTV you’ll be able to watch NBA games online, including tonight’s match. You can also watch anytime, anywhere, across a variety of devices such as your smartphone, tablet, computer, smart TV, and more.

If you didn’t already sign up ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, then now’s a great time to give the FuboTV free trial a go. After signing up you can stream live sports online, free for a week, and access over 100 channels of live content from networks like ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, CBS, and much more. When the free trial is over, FuboTV has three packages available to choose from, starting with the $70 per month Pro plan. That gives you the basic FuboTV experience with over 130 live channels to watch. The next is the Elite plan for $80 per month, offering 4K streaming and over 190 channels. Finally, the Ultimate plan offers 230 channels, plus Showtime, for $100 per month.

Watch the Raptors vs Magic Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

Unfortunately, many online content providers block access to those attempting to watch live from abroad. So, if you’re an American traveling, you’ll want a better way to watch the Raptors vs Magic live stream. The answer is by using a VPN, or virtual private network, which allows you to gain access to FuboTV — our top pick. How does it work, you ask?

When you connect to a VPN you are assigned a new IP address, which effectively masks your original. This new IP is located in the country you’re trying to connect from, in this case within the United States. By all rights, services like Netflix or FuboTV see you as being within the U.S. borders and thereby allow you access to the content. An excellent tool for making this happen is NordVPN. There is a NordVPN free trial if you’re a new customer, but, of course, you’ll get the best coverage if you’re an active subscriber.

