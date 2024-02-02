 Skip to main content
Suns vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (28-20) make their way down the east coast to take on the Atlanta Hawks (20-27). Durant had a big night against his old team the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, as they dismantled them 136-120 and he got 33 points and eight assists. The Hawks now sit at tenth in the East, and the trade rumors continue to be mentioned, as some say this era of the Atlanta Hawks is about to be dismantled in an attempt at rebuilding post trade deadline. Trae Young may be rewarded this season for another All-Star spot, but the team is still clinging to a spot at what would be the play in tournament prior to the play offs in a few months.

The Suns will continue to press on, as the Hawks try to stay alive. This game will commence tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, and here is where you can live stream the action online.

The best way to watch Suns vs Hawks

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With over 180+ channels to live stream, Fubo has become the answer for many when accessing where to stream live sports. Fubo’s base monthly payment is $80 a month, with a Fubo free trial period for the first seven days. It has become a great long-term alternative to cable. When you sign up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass subscription to catch all the out-of-market NBA action.

Is there a free Suns vs Hawks live stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Technically, there is no free live stream for tonight’s matchup. Yes, you can catch the game on either Fubo or YouTube TV, but without a NBA League Pass, it is going to make things a little complicated. NBA League Pass currently does not have a free trial for its subscribers. They do have a deal for $50 for the rest of the season. You read that right—only $50 for the remainder of the regal season.

Watch the Suns vs Hawks live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

NordVPN is one of many virtual private networks that are available when traveling abroad, but it is the one we recommend most. VPNs are used to live stream U.S.-based live streams outside of the country of origin and are meant to protect your identity and data while doing so. Try NordVPN for a $12 a month base price and get united bandwidth and access in over 60 countries.

