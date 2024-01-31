Thunder vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The defending champion Denver Nuggets (33-15) are on the road tonight as they square off against a pretty evenly matched Oklahoma City Thunder (32-15) at the Paycom Center. The game will highlight two of the league’s best players on the court: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 31.3 PPG (third in the league currently), and Nikola Jokic, who has 26.3 PPG on average. A win the other night over the Bucks got Denver to retain second place in the West, but the Thunder sit calmly behind them by half a game in third place. The NBA regular season is long, but this matchup could have some playoff implications in terms of seeding.

Denver and OKC tip off a few minutes past 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. If you want to watch the game on a live stream, here is where you can catch it online.

The best way to watch the Thunder vs Nuggets live stream

With 180+ channels to live stream, plus a free trial when you sign up, Fubo is one of the more cost-effective platforms to live stream sports broadcasts. Fubo can cost anywhere between $80 and $100 a month, depending on how you want to utilize the ability to live stream. Once you sign up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass if you have one to catch all the out-of-market action the service has to offer.

Is there a free Thunder vs Nuggets live stream?

Whether it be Fubo or YouTube TV, there is not much room for the chance of having a free live stream for tonight’s matchup. Yes, there is a Fubo free trial, and if the game is playing on a channel that caters to your local market, then all is alright in that sense. However, to catch all the out-of-market action, NBA League Pass is what you’ll need, and unfortunately, they don’t have a free trial period upon signing up. However, NBA League Pass is still running a deal for the 2023–2024 regular season that you should look into before it’s too late.

Watch the Thunder vs Nuggets live stream from abroad with a VPN

A virtual private network, or VPN for short, is a cost-effective and safe way to live stream your favorite sports matchups while traveling abroad outside the U.S. We say “safe” because VPNs help shield your information from being seen on unsecured networks. They encrypt your data and hide your identity. We recommend NordVPN to assist you while traveling abroad. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and it is accessible in over 60 countries..

