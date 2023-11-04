Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. This marks WWE’s 10th event in Saudi Arabia since signing a 2018 strategic partnership. Featuring wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown, Crown Jewel 2023 is the fifth one in company history.

Crown Jewel marks the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the company’s Premium Live Events (PLE). Reigns’ last match on PLE came at SummerSlam 2023 when he defeated Jey Uso in a Trial Combat Match. Now, Reigns will look to continue his historic run as champ when he defends his title against LA Knight.

Recommended Videos

Below, you can find out where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

When and where is WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Seth “Freakin” Rollins to Drew McIntyre: "Boo-Freaking-Hoo!": Raw highlights, Oct. 30, 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has a start time of 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 4. The Crown Jewel Kickoff will preview the match card at noon ET/9 a.m. ET. The event will be held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream on Peacock

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live from Saudi Arabia exclusively on Peacock, the home of WWE Premium Live Events. Peacock offers two plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium is the ad-supported tier that costs $6/month, while Peacock Premium Plus costs $12/month. Crown Jewel is offered in both plans at no additional charge.

As NBC Universal’s streaming service, Peacock offers new movies, hit shows, live sports, and exclusive originals. Five Nights at Freddy’s, the latest horror film from Blumhouse, became the biggest streaming debut in Peacock’s history. Live programming on Peacock includes college football, the Premier League, the PGA Tour, and Sunday Night Football.

For fans outside of the U.S., WWE Crown Jewel can be streamed on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on your country and region.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card

LA Knight brawls with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso: SmackDown highlights, Oct. 27, 2023

Can Reigns win his fifth title defense of 2023? To remain champion, Reigns will have to defeat LA Knight, one of the most popular acts in the company. Raw’s top title, the World Heavyweight Championship, will be on the line when Seth “Freakin” Rollins faces Drew McIntyre. Rollins has been champion since Night of Champions this past May. Additional matches include a fatal five-way for the Women’s World Championship, Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship, and a singles match between John Cena and Solo Sikoa.

View the entire card for WWE Crown Jewel below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s World Championship – Fatal five-way match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest Singles match: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Women’s Championship – Triple threat match: Iyo Sky (c) (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) vs. Bianca Belair

Iyo Sky (c) (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) vs. Bianca Belair Singles match (Kickoff match): Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Editors' Recommendations