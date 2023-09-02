Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

WWE will look to end the summer on a high note this Labor Day weekend at WWE Payback 2023. The 2023 event marks the first time since 2020 that Payback will be on the WWE calendar. Wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown will compete at Payback on Saturday night.

Without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the card, the attention turns toward World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The hottest superstar in WWE, LA Knight, will be in action against The Miz as their rivalry comes to a head inside the ring. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be locked inside a cage against “The Man,” aka Becky Lynch.

Don’t miss WWE Payback 2023 this Saturday night! Find out where to watch below.

When and where is WWE Payback 2023?

Owens & Zayn to battle The Judgment Day in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback: Raw, Aug. 28, 2023

WWE Payback 2023 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 2. The Payback Pre-Show starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event will take place inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This year’s Payback is the first WWE Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh since 2018’s Extreme Rules.

Watch WWE Payback 2023 live stream on Peacock

WWE Payback will steam exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers do not have to pay extra for WWE Premium Live Events, as Payback is included with a subscription to Peacock. Fans of the WWE can rewatch previous broadcasts of Payback on Peacock. Premium is the cheaper and most popular plan. Priced at $6/month, Premium features 80,000 hours of live TV, sports, and movies. Premium Plus is the ad-free tier that costs $12/month. Premium Plus includes everything in Premium, plus the ability to download and watch select titles offline.

WWE fans outside of the U.S. can watch Payback on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on your country and region.

WWE Payback 2023 card

The mind games continue from @ShinsukeN just days away from #WWEPayback! Is @WWERollins truly READY for this?! pic.twitter.com/NSdZzs00sg — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2023

The World Heavyweight Championship between Rollins and Nakumra will headline the event. Other notable matches include a steel cage match between Lynch and Stratus, Knight vs. The Miz, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship street fight. Plus, Cody Rhodes will appear in a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. No members of the Bloodline, including Reigns, are scheduled to appear at Payback. View the entire card below.

World Heavyweight Championship : Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship : Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory Steel Cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus LA Knight vs. The Miz

Cody Rhodes to appear on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect

