 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the WWE Payback 2023 live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

WWE will look to end the summer on a high note this Labor Day weekend at WWE Payback 2023. The 2023 event marks the first time since 2020 that Payback will be on the WWE calendar. Wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown will compete at Payback on Saturday night.

Without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the card, the attention turns toward World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The hottest superstar in WWE, LA Knight, will be in action against The Miz as their rivalry comes to a head inside the ring. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be locked inside a cage against “The Man,” aka Becky Lynch.

Recommended Videos

Don’t miss WWE Payback 2023 this Saturday night! Find out where to watch below.

When and where is WWE Payback 2023?

Owens & Zayn to battle The Judgment Day in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback: Raw, Aug. 28, 2023

WWE Payback 2023 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 2. The Payback Pre-Show starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The event will take place inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This year’s Payback is the first WWE Premium Live Event in Pittsburgh since 2018’s Extreme Rules.

Watch WWE Payback 2023 live stream on Peacock

The Judgement Day poses on the poster for WWE Payback 2023.
WWE

WWE Payback will steam exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers do not have to pay extra for WWE Premium Live Events, as Payback is included with a subscription to Peacock. Fans of the WWE can rewatch previous broadcasts of Payback on Peacock. Premium is the cheaper and most popular plan. Priced at $6/month, Premium features 80,000 hours of live TV, sports, and movies. Premium Plus is the ad-free tier that costs $12/month. Premium Plus includes everything in Premium, plus the ability to download and watch select titles offline.

WWE fans outside of the U.S. can watch Payback on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on your country and region.

WWE Payback 2023 card

The mind games continue from @ShinsukeN just days away from #WWEPayback!

Is @WWERollins truly READY for this?! pic.twitter.com/NSdZzs00sg

&mdash; WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2023

The World Heavyweight Championship between Rollins and Nakumra will headline the event. Other notable matches include a steel cage match between Lynch and Stratus, Knight vs. The Miz, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship street fight. Plus, Cody Rhodes will appear in a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. No members of the Bloodline, including Reigns, are scheduled to appear at Payback. View the entire card below.

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)
  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory
  • Steel Cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
  • LA Knight vs. The Miz
  • Cody Rhodes to appear on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream: Watch college football for free
Two Notre Dame football players celebrate.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish kick off the 2023 college football season against the Navy Midshipmen in a special European venue. The Saturday game between Notre Dame and Navy will be played as the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

The historic rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy will write another chapter on Saturday. Dating back to 1927, this is the 96th meeting between the two schools, with the Fighting Irish holding an 81-13-1 record against the Midshipmen. After a 9-4 season in 2022, the 13th-ranked Irish enter their second year under head coach Marcus Freeman. Additionally, Notre Dame fans will get their first look at quarterback Sam Hartman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest.
Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on NBC

Read more
Where to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: live stream for free
Basketball players stand on opposite sides of the court.

Before the NBA season, the best men's national teams are set to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The tournament will be played in three nations: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The two-and-a-half-week competition begins on August 25 with first-round games. 32 teams, including the United States, have been split into eight groups of four. Each team will play each other once for a total of three games.

The top two teams within each group will advance to the second round, where they will be split into four groups. The results of the first round will carry over to the second round. Each team will play two games. The top two teams in each group will then advance to the final round, a single-elimination tournament consisting of eight teams. The Championship Final is set for September 10. Spain enters the competition as the defending champion after defeating Argentina in the 2019 final.
Watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 live stream on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Read more
Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: live stream NFL preseason games
A football team lines up on the sidelines from Outta the Muck.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America's finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.
Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns live stream on NFL Network

Read more