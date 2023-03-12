 Skip to main content
What channel is the 2023 Oscars on? How to watch 95th Academy Awards

Dan Girolamo
By

The films released in 2022 will be honored for one final time at the 2023 Oscars. This marks the 95th ceremony in the history of the Academy Awards. Feel-good storylines dominated Hollywood in 2022. Will Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) cap off its dominant awards season with a Best Picture win? Can Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Michelle Yeoh (EEAAO) complete their magical runs with wins in the best acting categories? Will Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), the last major movie star, finally add an Oscar to his illustrious resume?

If last year’s ceremony taught us anything, expect the unexpected. No one could have ever predicted that Will Smith (King Richard) would walk up to Chris Rock (Selective Outrage) and slap him on national television. CODA, a small film that debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, became Hollywood’s feel-good story of the year by winning Best Picture.

What’s in store for the 2023 Oscars? The only way to find out is to watch!

What channel are the 2023 Oscars on?

Tom Cruise looking stern in Top Gun: Maverick.

The 2023 Oscars will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. Watch the Oscars for free on your local ABC station. The ceremony can also be seen on ABC.com and through the ABC app. You must sign in with your cable login or streaming TV provider.

Watch the 2023 Oscars on ABC

Where are the 2023 Oscars?

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The Dolby Theatre has hosted the Oscars since 2002.

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Trailer - Exclusive World Premiere

Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) will host the 2023 Oscars. Kimmel previously hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

Where to stream the 2023 Oscars

If you do not have cable, the Oscars are available on streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

There are two Hulu + Live TV plans. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

FuboTV has four plans: Pro Quarterly, Elite Quarterly, Premiere Quarterly, and Latino Quarterly. The first three range from $70 to $100 per month, and Latino Quarterly starts at $25 per month.

Finally, YouTube TV costs $65 per month. For a limited time, that price drops to $55 per month for the first three months.

Watch the 2023 Oscars on YouTube TV

Where to watch Best Picture nominees

Women gather to walk in Women Talking.

There are 10 films nominated this year for Best Picture. All but one are available to watch at home.

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
  • Elvis – HBO Max
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  • The Fabelmans – Available for purchase on digital and on demand
  • Tár – Peacock
  • Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount+
  • Triangle of Sadness – Hulu
  • Women Talking – Available to stream on Prime Video until 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on March 12.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the only film that must be seen in theaters. The film will be available for digital purchase starting March 28.

