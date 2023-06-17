 Skip to main content
Where to watch AEW Collision live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has established itself as top-notch promoter in professional wrestling. For five years, the company has produced a successful two-hour weekly television show, AEW Dynamite, on TBS. A second show, AEW Rampage on TNT, will soon cross the two-year mark. This Saturday, AEW is adding a third wrestling show called AEW Collision to its arsenal.

Billed as TNT’s second night of professional wrestling, AEW Collision is a live two-hour wrestling show set to air weekly on Saturday nights. Top wrestlers from the AEW roster will be featured on AEW Collision, including Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo. CM Punk will return for the debut episode of AEW Collision in his hometown of Chicago.

Watch AEW Collision on TNT

Saturday nights will NEVER be the same.
Get ready for a new night of wrestling when #AEWCollision starts on Saturday, June 17th LIVE on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/oxpqM6dutc

&mdash; All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2023

The inaugural episode of AEW Collision will air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 17. AEW Collision can also be seen through the TNT app or TNT website from a mobile device, computer, laptop, or tablet. You will need to log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch AEW Collision

The full card for AEW Collision:

  • Trios match – CM Punk & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson)
  • AEW TNT Championship – Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
  • Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. The Outcasts (Toni Storm & Ruby Soho)
  • Miro in action
  • CM Punk speaks

Watch AEW Collision live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

AEW Collision on TNT is available on Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, there are two subscription plans, and both include Disney+ and ESPN+. The first plan costs $70 per month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). You can also catch AEW’s Friday night show, Rampage, which also airs on TNT.

Watch AEW Collision live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Wrestling fans with Sling TV can watch AEW Collision because TNT is available on the service. Depending on your preference, subscribers can choose the Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue packages. Orange is geared toward sports and families (ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform), while Blue revolves around entertainment and news (ABC, FOX, TBS). The three packages range from $40 to $60, but new customers will receive $25 off their first month.

Watch AEW Collision on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is billed as “live TV reinvented for the 21st century.” Despite no cable box, YouTube features over 100 channels, including ABC, ESPN, Food Network, SYFY, TNT, and TBS. A monthly subscription costs $73 per month. However, new customers will only pay $65 per month for the first three months. Sign up for a free trial before committing to the full price.

Watch AEW Collision live stream on YouTube TV

Watch AEW Collision on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

If you subscribe to Fubo TV, TNT should be available in your package. Customers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Fubo TV offers 220 live channels, including CNBC, Discovery, Disney, MTV, NBA TV, and Oxygen. Sign up for a seven-day free trial — there is no commitment and subscribers can cancel anytime.

Watch AEW Collision from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

When watching AEW Collision outside of the U.S., regional broadcast restrictions could negatively affect your experience. A virtual private network, or VPN, is the solution to your problems. The VPN will bypass these restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will make streaming AEW Collision a lot easier. Plus, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

