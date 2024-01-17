 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pelicans vs Hornets live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. With a record of 8-29, the Hornets look to end a losing streak tonight on the road. New Orleans, however, is 13-1 over the last fourteen games and looks to keep that streak going. There are a few ways to catch this NBA matchup tonight, and here’s just how one would do that.

Watch the Hornets vs Pelicans live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.Fubo is leading the charge in integrating many different networks and channels for live sports. Stream tonight’s matchup. and many more NBA games, through Fubo. Fubo’s pricing has many sports lovers leaving the cable boxes behind and streaming hours of their favorite team. You can buy live streaming packages for NBA games at prices that vary from $80 to $100 a month. There is a Fubo free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game for no charge.

Watch the Hornets vs Pelicans live stream with NBA League Pass via YouTube TV

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV has a base plan of $73 a month, but for your first three months, you can get it for $63 a month. NBA League Pass has now been integrated for YouTube TV and is available without full integration of the channel’s base plan. Always keep your eyes peeled, though. Recently, YouTube TV had a deal where subscribers only had to pay $50 for the rest of the season on NBA League Pass. That’s $50 for the season, not monthly.

Watch the Hornets vs Pelicans live stream from abroad with a VPN

Related

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.If you live overseas or are just traveling out of the country and don’t want to miss a minute of your favorite basketball team’s game, a VPN deals may be your best bet. NordVPN has become a very popular one to subscribe to for anyone outside of the United States. Grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., and stream the game like a local.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Capitals vs ducks live stream: can you watch the game for free?
capitals vs ducks livestream january 2024 usatsi 21660130 168396005 lowres

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks head to Washington, D.C., after pulling off an overtime win against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers the other night. The Ducks have not had a back-to-back win in over a month, and they seek one out tonight against the Capitals, a team that beat them in their first meeting. It's going to be interesting to see how this one ends with the Ducks recently finding an offensive rhythm and the Capitals now ranking in the bottom four for goals per game.

The Capitals vs Ducks game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here are all your options for streaming it online.

Read more
76ers vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
Joel Embiid walks off the basketball court.

In a massive matchup between the last two MVP winners, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will head to Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers tonight. It's must-watch basketball anytime these two generational big men square off, and tonight in Philly will be no different.

The game starts very soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on TNT (and locally in the Nuggets market on Altitude Sports), but if you don't have cable, there are still plenty of different ways you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Nuggets. Here's a full rundown of everything you need to know.
The Best Way to Watch 76ers vs Nuggets

Read more
Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream: Can you watch for free?
Mike Evans straps his football helmet to his head.

Wild Card Weekend is here, with one of the more exciting matches pitting the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles are on a bit of a cold streak coming into this game, with an initial record of 10-1 now sitting at 11-6 after a string of defeats. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are looking pretty strong coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers. The big question is, who will win this Wild Card game? It's anyone's guess, but certainly, the best way to watch is going to be live.

Eagles vs Buccaneers is in one hour, at 8:00 p.m. ET today, January 15. If you're curious how you can watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream, and where to tune in, this guide is your goal post. Moreover, we may even have a lead on how you can watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream for free.
The best way to watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles

Read more