Pelicans vs Hornets live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. With a record of 8-29, the Hornets look to end a losing streak tonight on the road. New Orleans, however, is 13-1 over the last fourteen games and looks to keep that streak going. There are a few ways to catch this NBA matchup tonight, and here’s just how one would do that.

Watch the Hornets vs Pelicans live stream on Fubo

Fubo is leading the charge in integrating many different networks and channels for live sports. Stream tonight’s matchup. and many more NBA games, through Fubo. Fubo’s pricing has many sports lovers leaving the cable boxes behind and streaming hours of their favorite team. You can buy live streaming packages for NBA games at prices that vary from $80 to $100 a month. There is a Fubo free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game for no charge.

Watch the Hornets vs Pelicans live stream with NBA League Pass via YouTube TV

YouTube TV has a base plan of $73 a month, but for your first three months, you can get it for $63 a month. NBA League Pass has now been integrated for YouTube TV and is available without full integration of the channel’s base plan. Always keep your eyes peeled, though. Recently, YouTube TV had a deal where subscribers only had to pay $50 for the rest of the season on NBA League Pass. That’s $50 for the season, not monthly.

Watch the Hornets vs Pelicans live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you live overseas or are just traveling out of the country and don’t want to miss a minute of your favorite basketball team’s game, a VPN deals may be your best bet. NordVPN has become a very popular one to subscribe to for anyone outside of the United States. Grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., and stream the game like a local.

Editors' Recommendations