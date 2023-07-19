Where to watch the 2023 Open Championship: live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The pro golf world heads across the pond for the last major of the season, the 2023 Open Championship. For the oldest golf tournament in the world, 2023 marks the 151st edition of The Open Championship. For the 13th time, the Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, Merseyside, England.

The betting favorites to win the Open Championship are Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm. Those three golfers are ranked first, second, and third in the World Golf Rankings, respectively. Cameron Smith, a member of LIV Golf and last year’s Open Championship winner, is back to defend his title. The action starts on Thursday, July 20, and runs through the weekend.

Watch the 2023 Open Championship on NBC and USA Network

NBC and USA Network will broadcast live coverage of the 2023 Open Championship. Because the event is in England, television coverage will start early in the day in the U.S.

The 2023 Open Championship television coverage:

Thursday, July 20: 4 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET (USA)

4 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET (USA) Friday, July 21: 4 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET (USA)

4 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET (USA) Saturday, July 22: 5 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET (USA); 7 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

5 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET (USA); 7 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET (NBC) Sunday, July 23: 4 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET (USA); 7 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

Watch featured groups and holes on NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Open Championship on Peacock

For golf fans without cable, Peacock will stream special coverage of the 2023 Open Championship. On Thursday and Friday, Peacock’s initial coverage will begin at 1:30 a.m. ET and end at 4 a.m. ET. Plus, Peacock will end each day’s coverage from 3 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, Peacock will stream the third and fourth rounds, respectively, in their entirety starting at 7 a.m. ET. Peacock will also showcase two groups in the morning and two groups in the afternoon each day of the Open Championship.

Peacock recently announced its prices will be increasing. For new subscribers, Peacock Premium, an ad-supported tier, is going from $5 per month to $6 per month. Peacock Premium Plus, an ad-free tier, is increasing from $10 per month to $12 per month. These rates go into effect immediately for new subscribers and on August 17 for existing subscribers. The Open Championship can be watched through both subscriptions.

Watch the 2023 Open Championship live stream on YouTube TV

The 2023 Open Championship is available to stream on YouTube TV. Customers can experience over 100 live channels, including NBC, USA, ESPN, MTV, and TNT. With no cable box required, YouTube TV costs $65 per month for the first three months. After three months, the price goes to $73 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a FREE trial.

Watch the 2023 Open Championship live stream on Fubo TV

Fubo TV includes NBC and USA, so golf fans do not have to worry about missing the Open Championship. Subscription plans include Pro for $75 per month, Elite for $85 per month, Premiere for $95 per month, and Latino for $33 permonth. New subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial that can be canceled anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 Open Championship live stream on Hulu with Live TV

NBC and USA are two of the over 85 live and on-demand channels available through Hulu with Live TV. Besides streaming channels, Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN+ and Disney+ with each plan. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, the plan includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Open Championship live stream on Sling TV

NBC and USA are available on Sling TV. However, you must be subscribed to Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue to receive those two channels, along with others like NFL Network, ABC, and Fox. NBA and USA are not included with Sling Orange. Sling Blue costs $45 per month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60 per month. For the first month, new customers will receive 50% off their monthly payment.

Watch the 2023 Open Championship live stream from abroad with a VPN

Due to regional broadcast restrictions, watching the Open Championship on NBC and USA outside of the U.S. could be difficult. For a solution, download a VPN, which will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

