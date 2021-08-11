  1. News

Airbus video lifts the lid on air show flight displays

By

Anyone with even a mild interest in flying machines is going to have plenty of fun at an air show.

Besides the entertaining flight displays that run through the day, you also can get lost in the vast exhibition spaces where aerospace giants show off new products and technologies alongside niche aircraft designs from emerging companies.

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of many air shows around the world over the last 18 months, a growing number are making tentative plans to get back to business.

Organizers will certainly be looking to welcome the likes of Airbus, with the European aviation behemoth no doubt equally eager to once again take up any invitations.

Ahead of its next air show appearance, Airbus this week released a video (top) that lifts the lid on these popular events.

Airbus notes that while air shows are an excellent opportunity for airlines and other customers to learn more about its latest offerings, the events also are a great chance for the public to properly explore a huge range of planes and enjoy spectacular displays featuring aircraft performing flight maneuvers at close range.

The video also takes a look at the rules that govern those taking part in flight displays, with safety procedures, of course, at the top of the list.

Airbus explains that while its aircraft perform similar maneuvers during flight displays, there will be occasional variations according to each plane’s characteristics and the constraints relating to the local environment. The location of spectators and wind direction/speed also are taken into consideration when designing the flight plan.

Part way through the video, the France-based aerospace company takes us through the various stages of a flight display performed by one of its A380 aircraft, a double-decker jet that’s the largest passenger plane in service today. Footage includes sequences from the flight deck as the pilots put the plane through its paces.

An interesting tidbit offered by Airbus reveals that while the minimum altitude for air displays is usually 500 feet, “maneuvers are performed at 800 to 1,000 feet on very large airplanes so as not to frighten the crowd.”

Of course, air shows are not for everyone. But folks with a broad interest in cutting-edge technology or engineering are bound to find something of interest at such events, and the flight displays alone are sure to impress (just remember to take ear plugs).

Editors' Recommendations

A fan-made Bionicle game five years in the making gets a stunning trailer

A beach in Bionicle Masks of Power

Everything Samsung announced at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic.

Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked right here

Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower peak tonight

Xiaomi’s CyberDog looks remarkably like Boston Dynamics’ Spot

Xiaomi's CyberDog robot.

Amazon to pay customers up to $1,000 in damages for defective items

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

A redesigned, colorful MacBook Air with mini-LED display to launch by mid-2022

A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser.

A YouTuber built a custom PC is cooled solely by Jägermeister

Custom water-cooled PC.

New M1X Mac Mini leak could confirm major features in upcoming release

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

Idris Elba will voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

idris elba sonic 2 knuckles

Latest Red Dead Online update adds a new survival mode

A cowboy on their horse in Red Dead Online.

Stardew Valley and more indies are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Chopping down a tree in Stardew valley.

The price of Nvidia GPUs is dramatically falling, but AMD’s continue to rise

GPU in neon lights.