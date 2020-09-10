Black Friday was already shaping up to be very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Home Depot is tossing out the idea of doorbusters and crowds of customers completely.

The home improvement chain announced Wednesday that it was doing away with Black Friday deals this year. Instead of forcing customers to race into stores in person to get deals, Home Depot will offer its Black Friday discounts over two months, from early November through December.

The company said it was “reinventing” the annual shopping extravaganza, adding that it offers free shipping on more than 1 million items and will make the deals available to view before they go live for Home Depot mobile app users.

“This year, we’re changing how we do the holidays to help bring more joy to yours,” Home Depot said in a statement.

Black Friday at Home Depot is just the latest shopping event to be altered due to the pandemic, which has shuttered many stores or forced others to limit shoppers in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Even online retailers have had to adjust to the new reality. Amazon’s annual Prime Day — the online deals festival that is normally held in July and brings in billions in sales — has been pushed back numerous times this year. The event is rumored to kick off in October, though deals are still available on the tech giant’s site.

