  1. News

Home Depot has canceled Black Friday

By

Black Friday was already shaping up to be very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Home Depot is tossing out the idea of doorbusters and crowds of customers completely.

The home improvement chain announced Wednesday that it was doing away with Black Friday deals this year. Instead of forcing customers to race into stores in person to get deals, Home Depot will offer its Black Friday discounts over two months, from early November through December.

The company said it was “reinventing” the annual shopping extravaganza, adding that it offers free shipping on more than 1 million items and will make the deals available to view before they go live for Home Depot mobile app users.

“This year, we’re changing how we do the holidays to help bring more joy to yours,” Home Depot said in a statement.

Black Friday at Home Depot is just the latest shopping event to be altered due to the pandemic, which has shuttered many stores or forced others to limit shoppers in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Even online retailers have had to adjust to the new reality. Amazon’s annual Prime Day — the online deals festival that is normally held in July and brings in billions in sales — has been pushed back numerous times this year. The event is rumored to kick off in October, though deals are still available on the tech giant’s site.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2020: What to expect

iPhone 11 Pro

Here’s why you shouldn’t leave your holiday shopping until Black Friday

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

These are the best last-minute Labor Day sales you can still shop

best back to school sales 2020

What the biggest tech companies are doing to make the 2020 election more secure

what the biggest tech companies are doing to secure 2020 election voting sticker

Hubble captures a globular cluster of densely packed stars

Many colorful stars are packed close together in this image of the globular cluster NGC 1805, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Minecraft will add PlayStation VR support this month through free patch

TikTok is working to stop the spread of a suicide video

Check out the stunning design of Apple’s newest retail store

Xbox Series X and Series S could launch on November 10 for $299 and $499

China’s new data security initiative urges tech firms to not install backdoors

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

GoPro’s Hero 9 Black to include big changes, report suggests

gopros hero9 black to see big changes report suggests gopro rumored

Microsoft reveals the $299 Xbox Series S next-gen gaming console

Xbox Series S

Loupedeck Live is a game-like console for mixing streams on Twitch, Streamlabs

Vimeo just overhauled profile pages to double as pro portfolios