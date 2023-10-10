 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Smart mouthguard to be adopted by World Rugby to help spot head injuries

Trevor Mogg
By
Players in a rugby game.
Patrick Case/Pexels

Rugby is a highly physical sport in which little protective gear is worn, so players feel the full force of every impact.

One device that some players do wear is a mouthguard, which protects players from mouth lacerations and tooth damage.

Recommended Videos

In a move to increase the safety of the sport, rugby union’s world governing body, World Rugby, has announced that it will start using mouthguards fitted with smart technology that’s capable of detecting high levels of acceleration and head impacts in real time.

Related

Data from the smart mouthguards will be sent immediately to pitch-side doctors, enabling quick decisions to be made about whether a player needs to be taken off for detailed checks following a heavy impact during a game.

World Rugby’s interest in the mouthguard grew after research in ice hockey found that as well as protecting against dental injuries, the mouthguards also reduced the risk of concussion by 20%.

The new technology will be debuted later this month in the professional women’s WXV international rugby competition.

World Rugby is making an initial investment of €2 million (about $2.12 million) to support rugby unions, competitions, and clubs to pave the way for wide adoption of the new smart mouthguard technology, which is supplied by Prevent Biometrics. The U.S. company has been developing the mouthguard for many years, and so its adoption by World Rugby is a notable development.

Dr Eanna Falvey, chief medical officer of World Rugby, said: “The latest scientific research and expert opinion is telling us one thing — reduce the forces players experience on their heads at all levels of the game. That is exactly what we’re doing.”

Falvey added: “The advances in smart mouthguard technology mean elite players will be better cared for than ever before. We are taking smart mouthguards out of the realm of medical research and putting them into the world of everyday performance management to continue to manage player welfare in the best way possible.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Smart home technology may help senior citizens remain independent
social media isnt just for youngsters anymore new research finds senior citizen internet

A new survey by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) reveals some results that go against the generalization that seniors won’t adopt smart home technology, especially when it comes to their health.

The survey is revealing, even by its predictions. By 2022, the CTA expects the market for connected solutions for seniors to reach nearly $30 billion, while the largest section of that submarket, safety, and smart living technologies is expected to triple in size between 2018 and 2022, reaching over $17 billion. Sixty-five million baby boomers are about to outstrip the traditional age for retirement, and how society reacts is going to be interesting.

Read more
This futuristic tiny smart home prototype hopes to inspire architects everywhere
control4 prototype tiny smart home 1

When most companies debut a product, it’s usually something they intend to manufacture and sell. That doesn’t seem to be the case with smart home product and solutions provider Control4, which debuted an artfully designed, exquisitely outfitted tiny smart home this month during Design Construction Week. Rather, it appears that Control4’s tiny home is meant to serve as an inspirational prototype for architects, builders, and designers to discover just how much efficiency and technology can be packed into a tiny home.

As people continue to seek out information regarding to smart home amenities like smart lighting, voice control, and intelligent appliances, Control4 is using its prototype as a showcase or some kind of flagship model to introduce interactive, design-forward technology to the professionals that are destined to lead the way, from interior decorators to the most innovative architects who are exploring the possibilities of this sub-sector of the housing market.

Read more
Casper’s Glow smart light is designed to help you sleep more soundly
casper glow sleep light 3

Previous

Next

Read more