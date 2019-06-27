Share

Amazon will celebrate this year’s 48-hour long Prime Day sale with a concert headlined by pop music icon Taylor Swift.

The Amazon Prime Day Concert will stream live on Amazon Prime Video on July 10 beginning at 6 p.m. PT. Along with Swift, the concert will also feature performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. Award-winning actor Jane Lynch, who’s had a recurring role in Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will host the concert.

“Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love,” said Steve Boom, the Vice President of Amazon Music, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can’t-miss, one-of-a-kind event.”

The concert will stream live in more than 200 countries, and Prime users will also be able to watch the show on-demand after it streams.

To gear up for the concert, Amazon Prime users can ask their Alexa devices to play the Prime Day Concert playlist to hear songs from the performers, like Swift’s latest hit “You Need to Calm Down.” That song broke records as the top single debut of any song in the history of Amazon Prime when it was released earlier in June.

Amazon will also use the concert’s airtime to promote upcoming Amazon Original shows like Carnival Row, Modern Love, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, the new animated series Undone, and more, according to TechCrunch.

The upcoming concert will be bigger and feature more artists than last year’s Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day event, which was headlined by Ariana Grande.

More than 100 million people use Amazon Prime, which means there could be a huge build-in audience if even a fraction of them tune in.

Amazon recently announced that it would extend prime day to 48 hours for the first time ever — making it 12 hours longer than 2018’s event. Prime Day runs from Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16 and will offer Amazon Prime users discounts on popular products ranging from smartwatches to kitchen appliances and outdoor gear. You can check out our Prime Day coverage to determine which deals are right for you.