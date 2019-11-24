Black Friday 2019 is now less than a week away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from discounting both the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 and Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 (henceforth referred to as the UE Boom 3 and UE Megaboom 3) by $30. This sees the former on sale for a mere $120 and the latter for only $170, the cheapest the retailer has ever offered them. Seriously.

Best of all, Amazon told Digital Trends that these deals are valid through mid-December, so there’s little chance of the price slipping further come Black Friday on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2 — making them a must-have for anyone wanting a Bluetooth speaker to set the tone while you’re deep frying your turkey in the backyard this Thanksgiving.

There isn’t an awful lot of difference between the UE Boom 3 and the UE Megaboom 3. Both are akin to a Swiss Army knife, bundling all the tools you will ever need in a robust, dust- and water-resistant shell that’s bound to withstand the occasional drop onto concrete and even a dip in the pool (fun fact: they both float), without sacrificing sound quality or battery life.

So, where do they differ? Well, the UE Megaboom 3 is a tad larger than the UE Boom 3, with the extra space dedicated to providing more powerful sound and thundering bass, according to Ultimate Ears. It also baked a larger battery cell into the UE Megaboom 3, which sees it through up to 20 hours of continuous usage, versus the still-impressive 15 for the UE Boom 3.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean the UE Boom 3 is a squeaker; it’s still loud and has plenty of rumble — just not as much as the UE Megaboom 3. The fact of the matter is, if you show up to the beach with either of these Bluetooth speakers and crank them up to full volume, you’re going to receive complaints from bystanders. The Megaboom will just make them more livid.

Our advice? At these prices, opt for the UE Megaboom 3. It’s only $10 more than you’d usually pay for the UE Boom 3. In return, you get 20% more use from a single charge, not to mention better sound. But if your budget can’t quite stretch above the $150 mark, you’ll be just as pleased with the UE Boom 3. After something cheaper? Consider the UE Boom 2 LE.

