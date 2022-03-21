Oscars Week 2022

Each spring, Hollywood pauses for one night to celebrate the movie industry’s finest artistic achievements of the past year. The Academy Awards honors actors, directors, producers, costume designers, editors, and more in a televised spectacle of pomp and circumstance that draws millions of viewers and ignites passionate social media discussion. Here at Digital Trends, we celebrate the event with Oscars Week, seven days of content that highlights the past, present, and future of the ceremony and cinema itself. From interviews with current nominees to lists ranking the best (and worst) winners of yesteryear to feature articles spotlighting a forgotten classic, Oscars Week is a celebration of movies and the talented people who make them.

