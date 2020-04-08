Most of the nation is doing all it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, by staying home — and that includes some of your favorite celebs. Concert tours have been postponed indefinitely, film and television productions have shut down — and as a result, celebs are homebound with a lot of time on their hands.

Often equipped with little more than an iPhone and some chutzpah, celebs are creating shows to livestream on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.

Here’s some of our favorites:

Justin Bieber

Platform: Instagram Live

Usually broadcasts: Justin doesn’t have a set schedule, but he seems to go live around 5 p.m. PT (MM4)

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Justin Bieber postponed his 2020 Changes tour, which was supposed to kick off on May 14. In a statement, Justin and his team are “anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.”

In the meantime, Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin —who are hunkered down in their Los Angeles mansion—have been entertaining fans with nightly chats on Instagram Live from their expansive kitchen. During these chats, Justin seems to have gone out of his way to chat with ER nurses and other first responders.

Justin’s Instagram Live chats have even featured visits from other celebs, including Drew Barrymore (MM5) and the actor Tom Holland, who revealed that production his upcoming film Uncharted had been shut down due to concerns about coronavirus.

Miley Cyrus

Platform: Facebook, YouTube, IGTV

Usually broadcasts: Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. PT

Miley Cyrus has been hosting a slightly more structured show, Bright Minded, across several social media platforms. In addition to performing songs in character as her alter ego Ashely O from Black Mirror, Cyrus has featured a variety of celebrity guests including Elton John, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, and Demi Lovato.

Padma Lakshimi

Platform: Instagram and Twitter

Usually broadcasts: Whenever the groove calls her

Padma Lakshimi, the host of Bravo’s Top Chef, seems to have a bit of cabin fever while on lockdown in her New York City home. Padma’s tween daughter clearly spent some time coaching her on how to do the ubiquitous TikTok Renegade dance.

Dressed in a green negligée while standing in front of her bathtub, Padma posted a video of herself flawlessly executing the viral dance to her Instagram and Twitter pages — but she substituted Lottery by K Camp’s music for Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams. “This took precisely 29 takes,” Padma joked.

Questlove

Platform: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Live

Usually broadcasts: Questlove posts his DJ schedule on Twitter, and records usually start spinning sometime between 7 and 9 p.m. PT.

Ahmir Thompson — better known as Questlove — of the Roots and the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been hosting intimate DJ sets on Instagram Live nightly from his apartment in Manhattan. The sets last anywhere from a few hours to all nighters — on April 1, Questlove hosted a nostalgic set featuring Marvin Gaye that lasted well into the early morning.

John Krasinkski

Platform: YouTube

Usually broadcasts: The next episode of Some Good News has not been announced, but Krasinkski has been posting updates on Twitter.

Over on YouTube, The Office star John Krasinski is hosting a series in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Some Good News. Touted as “the news show dedicated entirely to good news,” John records from his home office in Southern California, where his bookshelves are decorated with assorted bric-a-brac and a sweet “I Heart Dad” card from his daughters.

Krasinski made a plea on Twitter to his fans to send him some good news, and as he declared in the series premiere, “Boy, did you deliver!” In the show, which runs 15 minutes and sometimes a bit more, Krasinski showcased the worldwide appreciation for front-line healthcare workers, hard-working delivery people being gifted with hand sanitizer, and neighbors helping neighbors. There was even a visit from his Office co-star, Steve Carrell.

It seems that people were in the mood for Some Good News. The first episode earned more than 25 million views and Krasinski’s second episode, which premiered on April 5, featured a weather report by Robert De Niro and a virtual performance of “Alexander Hamilton” by the cast of Hamilton.

Dolly Parton

Platform: YouTube

Usually broadcasts: Thursdays at 4 p.m. PT

Parents who are going a bit stir-crazy while in quarantine with their kids will soon get some relief from none other than America’s queen of country, Dolly Parton. The nine-time Grammy winner will be reading bedtime stories for children from the Imagination Library on her new weekly show, Goodnight with Dolly.

“I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love,” Dolly said in a statement on her website. “It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh, and they make us think.”

LaVar Burton

Platform: Twitter

Usually broadcasts: Stories for adults Fridays at 6 p.m. PT, stories for young adults on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. PT, and stories for children on Mondays at 9 a.m. PT.

LaVar Burton of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow fame will be reading a variety of stories for fans of all ages live on Twitter.

In his debut episode on April 3, before reading Neil Gaiman’s short story, We Can Get Them For You Wholesale, LaVar told viewers, “I had wanted to offer my services to fill in some of the time while we’re all shut in here at home — it’s been a really crazy couple of weeks for me, as I’m sure it has been for you.” No kidding.

Reese Witherspoon

Platform: Instagram Live

Usually broadcasts: Witherspoon’s conversations with friends and experts pop up every other day or so on Instagram.

In response to the stress of parenting during the shelter-at-home measures, Witherspoon has launched her own series on Instagram Live, Shine on at Home.

Explaining how “trying to make sense of how to work from home, eat right, not stress, run two businesses, and care for three kids has been a full-time job the last few weeks,” Witherspoon plans to bring in experts to discuss “parenting, marriage counseling, pre-natal needs, financial advice, and so much more.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Platform: Twitter and Instagram

Usually broadcasts: Whenever Whiskey and Lulu are feeling frisky

Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing the rest of us how to self-isolate in style. The former governor of California is sharing frequent video updates of his beloved pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu on his social media channels.

The creatures seem to have free range of the Governator’s Southern California mansion, even sharing meals and the occasional cookie with the Terminator star.

Along with following the antics of Whiskey and Lulu, Schwarzenegger often offers tips on how to stay safe and avoid spreading the virus during the pandemic. He’s even selling a t-shirt featuring himself and his furry friends with the caption, “Don’t be an ass — stay inside!” All proceeds will benefit Arnold’s After-School All-Stars, which will deliver groceries to the families in his program.

John Mayer

Platform: Instagram

Usually broadcasts: Depends on John’s mood

John Mayer, the self-described “social distance warrior,” surprised fans by performing a song he wrote in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram Live. Some sample lyrics include:

You are still you

You are still fun

Even when you’re singing to a crowd of one

Though the present situation can be scary

You’re the him or her you were in January

And all you’re friends will help to see you through

So don’t be blue

You are still you

