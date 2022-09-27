The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better

YouTube just announced a few new updates to the video-sharing platform’s watching experience on TVs and a couple of them were particularly noteworthy.

On Tuesday, YouTube announced one of those updates via a tweet, saying that viewers can now watch YouTube videos with 5.1 surround sound “on any TV that supports it.”

listen up *in surround sound* 📢 it's now possible to watch YouTube w/ 5.1 surround sound on any TV 📺 that supports it! read more about this & other updates made to the watch experience for YouTube on TVs/gaming consoles here: https://t.co/BaA8OdVd04 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 27, 2022

The above tweet also linked to the full announcement found in a YouTube Help Community post published by a TeamYouTube Community Manager. The post offered up more details on the updates made to the video-watching experience on TVs, including the expansion of YouTube’s support for 5.1 surround sound. Basically, as long as you’re watching a YouTube video with 5.1 surround sound enabled and using a supported device, you can now watch more YouTube videos with surround sound instead of only being able to do so with paid shows and movies.

And the other new feature that caught our attention? YouTube’s announcement also says you’ll be able to connect your mobile device to a TV for the purpose of watching YouTube videos on a TV and being able to interact with the social aspect of the platform using your phone at the same time. The new feature lets viewers do things like send Super Chats to a creator, share videos, or leave comments via a mobile device while also watching YouTube videos on a TV.

If you’re planning on trying out the new mobile device connection feature, here’s how to do it (according to YouTube):

Step 1: Confirm that your TV and mobile device are both signed into the same YouTube account.

Step 2: Open the YouTube app on both of your devices (TV and mobile).

Step 3: Choose Connect when it appears on your mobile device.

