Wireless & Bluetooth Speaker Reviews

The best wireless speakers for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Simon Cohen
Outdoor Technology OT2800-B

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2021

By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen, Caleb Clark
Marshall Emberton
ultimate ears blast in hand

The best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for 2021

Home Theater
Doss Soundbox

The best Bluetooth speakers under $100

Home Theater

The best speakers

Home Theater
Google Nest Audio review: Big muscles, strong results

The Google Nest Audio is a powerful, room-filling speaker that's perfect for the smart home.
By John Velasco
google nest audio review 9 of 13

Marshall Emberton review: Tiny, stylish stereo powerhouse

Battery life, sound, and classic looks. Everything is larger than life with the Emberton except its size.
By Simon Cohen
Marshall Emberton

JBL Bar 9.1 review: Wireless Dolby Atmos with a few flaws

These detachable wireless surround modules are clever and convenient, but are they worth $1,000?
By Simon Cohen
JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar wireless speaker

Marshall Tufton Bluetooth speaker review: Big, bold block rocker

Devoid of any bells and whistles, the Marshall Tufton is the perfect Bluetooth speaker for outdoor parties.
By Simon Cohen
Marshall Tufton

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom review: Big bass in a Bluetooth speaker

Ultimate Ears' new addition breaks the mold with serious size and bigger sound, all over Bluetooth.
By Nick Woodard
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom

Sonos One review

To compete in the smart speaker space, Sonos could have just made a better-sounding Alexa speaker. But the company has a reputation to uphold, and went much further. Our Sonos One Review reveals how Sonos does Alexa better than Amazon.
By Caleb Denison
sonos one review prod

Riva Concert review

The Riva Concert series speaker is a fantastic, small-profile smart speaker with Alexa integration, truly excellent sound, and great looks, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen, living room, or bedroom.
By Parker Hall
Riva Concert Review

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 review

With better waterproofing, increased durability, and flashy new colorways, The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 bests its predecessors, offering excellent sound and worry-free performance on the go.
By Parker Hall
ultimate ears megaboom 3 review feat

Marshall Kilburn II hands-on review

You’ll have to speak up, because we’ve been testing the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker -- and it’s shockingly loud. Designed not just for indoors use, this speaker has a battery inside that makes it ideal for outdoor use too. Aside from the volume, how does the Kilburn II sound and perform?
By Andy Boxall
Marshall Kilburn II review

Solis SO-6000 review

Solis Audio’s SO-6000 wireless speaker blends mid-century modern design with contemporary Chromecast tech. We put this speaker to the test to see if its sleek style is matched by worthwhile performance.
By Nick Hastings
Solis SO-6000 review
Apple HomePod review

Apple Homepod

SBode M400 Bluetooth speaker review

SBode M400 review

Audioengine A5+ wireless speakers review

audioengine a5 plus review feat

Tivoli Audio ART Model One Digital review

Tivoli Model One Digital Review

Google Home Max review

Google Home Max Review

Cotodama Lyric hands-on review

Cotodama Lyric review

Wren V3US/V3USP Wireless Speaker Review

Wren V3US wireless speaker review full

Ultimate Ears Blast review

ultimate ears blast main

Riva Festival multiroom speaker review

reve festival multiroom speaker review offset

Harmon Kardon Invoke review

Harmon Kardon Invoke review coffee

Riva Arena compact multiroom speaker review

riva arena multiroom speaker review kitchen

Soundcast VG1 Review

Soundcast VG1

JBL Flip 4 review

JBL Flip 4 side

JLab Block Party wireless speaker review

jlab block party review house bt spkrbig herowm2

JLab House Party wireless speaker review

JLab House Party

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth review

UE Wonderboom Bluetooth

Fugoo Go review

Fugoo Go

V-Moda Remix Bluetooth review

V-Moda Remix review

Vizio Smartcast Crave Pro review

Vizio Crave Pro review

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors review

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors review

Paradigm PW600 Wireless Speaker Review

paradigm pw600 review wifi spkr main2

Oppo Sonica review

Oppo Sonica

Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit review

Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit

Creative iRoar review

Creative iRoar
