Wireless & Bluetooth Speaker Reviews

To compete in the smart speaker space, Sonos could have just made a better-sounding Alexa speaker. But the company has a reputation to uphold, and went much further. Our Sonos One Review reveals how Sonos does Alexa better than Amazon.
The Riva Concert series speaker is a fantastic, small-profile smart speaker with Alexa integration, truly excellent sound, and great looks, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen, living room, or bedroom.
You’ll have to speak up, because we’ve been testing the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker -- and it’s shockingly loud. Designed not just for indoors use, this speaker has a battery inside that makes it ideal for outdoor use too. Aside from the volume, how does the Kilburn II sound and perform?
Solis Audio’s SO-6000 wireless speaker blends mid-century modern design with contemporary Chromecast tech. We put this speaker to the test to see if its sleek style is matched by worthwhile performance.