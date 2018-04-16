Digital Trends

Bitcoin was just the beginning: A 7-part series on how blockchain will change the world.

Everyone’s talking about bitcoin, but don’t let the cryptocurrency zeitgeist fool you. The real revolution isn’t bitcoin itself, but the technology behind it. This technology, known as blockchain, is more than a passing fad. As Harvard Business Review puts it, blockchain is a “foundational technology” that “has the potential to create new foundations for our economic and social systems.”

To help you wrap your head around why, we’re taking a deep dive into the world of blockchain. In this series, we’ll go beyond cryptocurrency and hone in on blockchain applications that could reshape medical records, voting machines, video games, and more.

Series Introduction

How blockchain will reshape the future

By Drew Prindle - Apr 16, 2018
Problems with blockchain

It's no crypto-utopia. Blockchain has real problems to solve.

By Jon Martindale - Apr 16, 2018
What is a blockchain?

Without blockchain, bitcoin couldn't exist. Here's how it works

By Jon Martindale - Apr 16, 2018
Government

From the doctor to the DMV, blockchain can make governments swift and secure

By Jon Martindale - Apr 16, 2018
Healthcare

The tech behind cryptocurrency could save lives by fixing medical records

By Jayce Wagner - Apr 16, 2018
Online ads

The creator of Javascript is using blockchain to save the internet from ads

By Drew Prindle - Apr 16, 2018
Global supply chains

Global supply chains are often murky, but blockchain may bring them into the light

By Will Nicol - Apr 16, 2018
Gaming

Blockchain will turn gaming into a career, and give power to the players

By Matt Smith - Apr 16, 2018
Elections

Blockchain is coming to an election near you, but don’t expect it to be perfect

By Brad Jones - Apr 16, 2018