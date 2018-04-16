Bitcoin was just the beginning: A 7-part series on how blockchain will change the world.

Everyone’s talking about bitcoin, but don’t let the cryptocurrency zeitgeist fool you. The real revolution isn’t bitcoin itself, but the technology behind it. This technology, known as blockchain, is more than a passing fad. As Harvard Business Review puts it, blockchain is a “foundational technology” that “has the potential to create new foundations for our economic and social systems.”

To help you wrap your head around why, we’re taking a deep dive into the world of blockchain. In this series, we’ll go beyond cryptocurrency and hone in on blockchain applications that could reshape medical records, voting machines, video games, and more.