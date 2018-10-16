Digital Trends
Cars

Watch this 1,000-horsepower Jeep Trackhawk scorch supercars in the quarter mile

Stephen Edelstein
By

With 707 horsepower courtesy of a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is pretty potent right out of the box. But Texas-based Hennessey Performance Engineering never settles for stock, so it turned the Trackhawk into a monster that devours quarter miles.

The Hennessey HPE1200 Trackhawk is the latest in a long line of hellacious tuner cars. It just ran the quarter mile in 9.66 seconds at 145 mph, and did zero t0 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, according to Hennessey. That’s a massive improvement over Jeep’s claim of 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and an 11.6-second quarter mile for the stock Trackhawk. Hennessey’s version is also quicker from 0 to 60 mph than a Ferrari 812 Superfast or Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Hennessey also claims the HPE1200 will do over 200 mph, compared to 180 mph for the stock Trackhawk.

“Some may say that it’s pointless to build an SUV quicker than nearly every supercar and hypercar on the market today. I say that is exactly the point,” Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey said in a statement. “And because we can.”

To make something this big go that quick, you need a lot of power. So Hennessey modified the Jeep’s 6.2-liter V8 (which is shared with Dodge’s Hellcat Challenger and Charger) and added a bigger supercharger. The result is 1,200 hp and 1,100 pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft, when running 109-octane unleaded gasoline. Inevitable driveline losses reduce that to 1,003 hp and 892 lb-ft at the wheels, according to Hennessey.

That power does not come cheap. The Hennessey HPE1200 is priced at $179,000, including the cost of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk donor. The base price of a Trackhawk is $86,200, so you’ll still be spending just over $90,000 on upgrades. Hennessey also offers upgrades for more traditional American muscle cars, but the Jeep’s all-wheel drive likely makes it easier to tap into the extra performance in the real world. Also, your kids and dog can come along for the ride.

The HPE1200 isn’t even the craziest Hennessey vehicle. The company also makes six-wheeled versions of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevrolet Silverado, and its Exorcist Camaro tops out at 217 mph. But the tuner’s creates creation may be the Venom F5, a bona fide supercar with a claimed 301 mph top speed. If the F5 can achieve that, it will be the fastest production car in the world.

Don't Miss

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars
2019 volvo v60 review feat
Product Review

The 2019 Volvo V60 proves it's still cool to drive a station wagon

With the 2019 V60, Volvo argues the station wagon segment isn't as moribund as most other automakers say it is. The company goes as far as arguing we're on the cusp of a wagon revival, and the V60 is poised to lead the charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon
arizona intel institute of automated mobility autonomous screens
Cars

A public/private autonomous driving institute blooms under the Arizona sun

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the Institute for Automated Mobility (IAM), partnering government, academic, and private organizations to develop self-driving tech and safety standards. Intel is the first private-sector member.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Intersection Priority Management
Cars

Ford imagines a future without traffic lights or stop signs

Ford is using vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V) tech to allow cars to pass through intersections without stopping. The experimental "Intersection Priority Management" system basically acts as air traffic control for cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW X7 Facebook teaser
Cars

The supersized BMW X7 is coming with a grille you can park a 2 Series on

BMW will soon expand its lineup with a new range-topping SUV named the X7. The first-ever BMW X7 is shaping up to be the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to defog car windows wikipedia commons foggy windshield
Cars

Can't see all of a sudden? Our quick guide on defogging your car windows

Did you suddenly lose exterior visibility while driving because of foggy windows? Don't panic! Here's our quick guide on defogging your car windows in a safe manner while on the go, and a few steps on how to prevent them.
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 volvo s60 review t6 feat
Product Review

Volvo’s redesigned 2019 S60 sedan is the best kind of remix

The 2019 Volvo S60 borrows almost everything from other recent Volvo models, but that’s not a problem. From its infotainment system to an available plug-in hybrid powertrain, the S60 takes the best bits from a lineup of great cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be exhausting: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
nhtsa self dimming matrix headlights proposal eviyos pixel light osram opto semiconductors
Cars

Are European-style self-dimming and glare-free headlights coming to the U.S.?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposes to allow adaptive LED headlights on vehicles sold in the U.S. Adaptive LEDs automatically lower headlight intensity when they detect pedestrians or oncoming vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Porsche Taycan assembly line rendering
Cars

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars

A Porsche factory that currently builds the automaker's popular sports cars will soon begin churning out Taycan electric cars. In preparation, Porsche is upgrading the factory to be high tech and low emissions.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Vanderhall Carmel
Cars

Vanderhall Carmel adds creature comforts to the basic three-wheeler formula

The Vanderhall Carmel is the fifth three-wheeler from Utah-based Vanderhall Motor Works. It takes the basic design of the Vanderhall Venice and adds a handful of creature comforts, as well as a more powerful engine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Porsche Panamera GTS
Cars

Race car or daily driver? Choose either with the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche has expanded the Panamera lineup with a midrange, GTS-badged model. Part race car and part daily driver, it's the variant we've been waiting for since the current-generation Panamera arrived in 2017.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

‘Bloodhound’ rocket car needs a speedy cash injection to survive

The rocket-powered Bloodhound car has driven into difficulties, with the company behind the project needing a multi-million-dollar cash injection to save its dream of attempting a 1,000 mph land speed record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg