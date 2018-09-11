Digital Trends
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is ready for another Jurassic Park adventure

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 12
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE

The luxury SUV is fast replacing the luxury car so Mercedes-Benz couldn’t afford to mess this one up. The new 2020 GLE revealed online boasts a sharper and more cohesive design than the outgoing model, a bigger selection of standard and optional technology features, plus an available mild hybrid powertrain. It’s ready for another Jurassic Park adventure should researchers discover something else survived on remote, dinosaur-infested island.

We like that Mercedes designers put in the effort to make the new GLE stand out from its predecessor and the growing list of SUVs it will share showroom space with. It’s not merely a scaled-up GLC. It gets a look of its own that retains the steeply-raked c-pillar introduced on the 1997 M-Class which famously starred in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Plastic cladding over the wheel arches and on the bottom part of both bumpers adds a rugged touch to the look.

The GLE is longer and wider than before. It seats up to seven, though the third row is best reserved for small children, and the list of options includes six-way power-adjustable second-row seats.

Every variant of the SUV comes standard with a pair of 12.3-inch screens mounted under a single glass pane for an elegant look. The screen behind the steering wheel replaces the analog instrument cluster. The one on the center stack runs the new MBUX infotainment system also found in the electric EQC. Optional gesture control technology lets the front passengers access functions (like the massaging seats, for example) without touching the screen. The technology even recognizes the driver’s hand from the front passenger’s so it knows which side of the car a command is coming from. If you want to feel like a magician, you can use the gesture control function to turn the reading lights on and off without pressing a button.

1 of 10
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE

At launch, the lineup will include two models called GLE 350 and GLE 450, respectively. The 350 comes with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission come standard, while Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system is offered at an extra cost. The 450 receives the 3.0-liter straight-six that’s gradually spreading across the Mercedes portfolio; we recently tested it in the CLS. It makes 362 hp and 369 lb-ft. of torque on its own, but an electric motor contributes up to 21 hp for short bursts of time. It’s all-wheel drive-only.

The 450’s electric motor draws electricity from a 48-volt battery pack which also feed an advanced electronic suspension. It improves comfort by counteracting body roll, pitch, and squat. Mercedes added a free-driving mode which lets the GLE use its 48-volt suspension to rock itself free if it gets bogged down in a sand dune.

Mercedes will expand the GLE family with additional engines in the coming months. We expect a plug-in hybrid model will become the efficiency champ of the lineup. At the other end of the spectrum, the Mercedes-AMG-badged model could use a 600-horsepower evolution of the ubiquitous twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8.

Built in Alabama, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Paris auto show. Sales will begin shortly after and Mercedes scheduled the first deliveries for the first half of 2019. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet. As a point of reference, the outgoing GLE starts at $52,500. When it arrives, the GLE will compete in the same segment as the BMW X5, the Audi Q7, the Jaguar F-Pace, the Lexus RX, and the Acura MDX.

Don't Miss

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory
2018 ford f150 power stroke diesel new f 150
Cars

Ford recalls 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks due to fire risk

Ford is recalling 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks after a fault was found in the seat belt pretensioner system. The automaker said the fault had caused at least 17 "smoke or fire" incidents in North America.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why new cars recommend premium fuel hybrid car drive 0001
Cars

What is a hybrid car, and how does it work? We’ve got the answers

You've probably heard of the term, "hybrid," before, especially in the context of an automobile. But what exactly is a hybrid vehicle, and how do they work? We've got the answers to those questions and more in this guide.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Chris Chin
armormax awd charger srt hellcat dodge 00
Cars

Armormax’s AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat may be the ultimate cop car

A fully optioned Armormax AWD Charger SRT Hellcat may the ultimate law enforcement vehicle with more than 700 horsepower in a 4WD armored sedan with run-flat tires, bomb blanket, bulletproof glass, and smoke screen system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexus LY 650 yacht
Cars

Hit the high seas in style with Lexus’ upcoming LY 650 luxury yacht

Lexus is expanding its repertoire beyond luxury cars, to luxury boats. The Lexus LY 650 is a 65-foot luxury yacht scheduled to make its public debut in 2019 as an ocean-going counterpart to the automaker's luxury cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw vision inext concept teasers screenshot 9 6 2018 teaser youtube video
Cars

BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored to be another precursor to a future all-electric model. To build up anticipation, the company released a few teasers.
Posted By Chris Chin
best bike racks Allen hitch-mounted bike rack
Cars

Stop leaving grease stains on your seats with the best bike racks on the market

Shoving a bike in the back of a car is a great way to leave grease and mud stains on otherwise nice upholstery. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best bike racks on the market, so you never have to get your car detailed again.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
Cars

BMW M strays further from its heritage with X3 M and X4 M crossovers

Camouflaged prototypes of the BMW X3 M and X4 M appeared at a race at Germany's Nürburgring, with a full public reveal to follow at a later date. BMW M has built some great cars, but will these crossovers dilute the brand?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride at New York Fashion Week
Cars

2020 Kia Telluride SUV breaks cover at New York Fashion Week

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a burly eight-passenger SUV built for a segment dominated by U.S. brands. Four months ahead of its official debut in Detroit, Kia offered a sneak peek at New York Fashion Week.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment Systems
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover offers modern infotainment systems for classic cars

Jaguar Land Rover is offering new infotainment systems that can be retrofitted to vintage cars. DIN-sized head units add Bluetooth, navigation, improved sound quality, and a 3.5-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept
Cars

Autonomous Mercedes concept shape-shifts from cargo van to rideshare vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept can switch bodies to become either a cargo van or a 12-passenger vehicle for ridesharing services. The concept vehicle is fully autonomous and uses an all-electric powertrain.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche tractor
Cars

Watch lesser-known Porsches plow around the track in Laguna Seca tractor race

The first race open only to Porsche-branded tractors will take place in September 2018 on the Laguna Seca raceway in California. Participants will need to sprint across the track before speeding off in their diesel-powered tractors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein