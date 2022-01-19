  1. Computing
Grab a new 15-inch Chromebook while it’s ON SALE for $189

Albert Bassili
As universities and schools start picking up, you might be looking for a new laptop in our student laptop deals. You’ll be happy to know Walmart has discounted this pretty great Acer 315 Chromebook to $189 from $219, a nice little $30 discount, and a good budget price for a laptop you can get your work done on.

While not necessarily going to turn any heads as a gaming laptop would, the Acer 315 is still a pretty good little Chromebook for being under $200 while on sale. Probably the best part about it is the 15.6-inch screen, a size you don’t often see in Chromebooks, especially ones this cheap. That means you have a ton of screen real estate to work with, and if you’re doing a lot of Zoom calls, that’s actually quite important, and the 1366 x 768 resolution isn’t too bad either. Speaking of virtual meetings, there’s also an internal HD webcam for you to work with, so at least the video quality will be pretty good.

As for the specs, they’re about what you’d expect for $189, with the Acer 315 having an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU and 4GB of RAM. The only thing that may be difficult to deal with is the 32GB of internal storage, although if you stream a lot, that shouldn’t be too big of a problem, and you can always pick up an external hard drive. As for connectivity, you get two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and IEEE 802.11b wireless, which is more than enough to handle most stuff you’d need to connect to it. That being said, it’s important to keep in mind that this is a Chromebook, so it doesn’t have access to the software you might be familiar with in Windows, such as Microsoft Office and so on. On the flip side, since it uses ChromeOS, you get access to the Play store, and there’s an overall faster boot time.

Student laptops don’t necessarily have to be anything extraordinary; they need to be affordable and have the essentials that a student needs, and the Acer 315 Chromebook — on sale for just $189 at Walmart — fits the bill. On the other hand, if you feel like you need something beefier, check out some of our other Chromebook deals.

