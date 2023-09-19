 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts $450 off the price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware m16 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Alienware

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying don’t come cheap, but you’ll at least enjoy some savings with your purchase. Here’s one that gamers wouldn’t want to miss — the Alienware m16 for $1,500 from Dell, following a $450 discount on its sticker price of $1,950. We’re not sure how much time is left before the offer gets taken down, so if you’re interested in this powerful machine, you shouldn’t hesitate. You need to complete the transaction today because if you delay to tomorrow, it may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that can play even the most demanding titles among the best PC games, you should be looking at the Alienware m16. With a configuration that includes the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it’s also prepared to run the best upcoming PC games. All that power will be displayed properly on the Alienware m16’s 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

The Alienware m16 is equipped with a 1TB SSD, which will provide enough space for several AAA titles with all of their updates and DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing them right away after booting up the gaming laptop for the first time. The machine also comes with the Alienware Command Center, through which you can make adjustments to its performance, and the AlienFX lighting system, so you can customize the colors of the Alienware m16.

Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop prices slashed ahead of new launches
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.

Later this week, Microsoft is hosting an event where it's very likely we'll see new Surface Pros and Laptops. That'll explain why Best Buy is currently running a huge sale on all its existing Surface laptop Go and Surface Pro models with some deep discounts to be enjoyed. Some of the better laptop deals around, providing you don't mind potentially having older tech, we strongly recommend checking out the full sale for yourself by clicking the button below. If you need a little guidance about what to buy though, keep reading and we'll highlight some good purchases to make.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Microsoft Surface laptop sale
Some of the best laptops are Surface Pros such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 being one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. We're expecting to see a Microsoft Surface Pro 10 soon but if you're fine having potentially older tech at a big saving, consider the

Read more
This Dell laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $300
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell has one of the better laptop deals around for anyone who wishes to own a highly portable laptop for less. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 for $300 saving you $200 off the regular price of $500. While it isn't a powerhouse by any means, if a thin and lightweight build is most important to you, you'll appreciate what it has to offer. Here's what else you need to know about it before you make the purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14
The Dell Inspiron 14 is a little different from what you might see from the best laptops. Its focus is squarely on portability over powerful hardware. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It's capable of running Windows 11 Home in S Mode so think of it as a step up from ChromeOS but not necessarily anything speedy.

Read more
Our 5 favorite laptop deals in Lenovo’s big weekend sale
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga on a desk.

If you missed out on last week's laptop deals, don't worry! There are still a lot of great deals floating around, and you're in luck because Lenovo is having a great weekend sale with a lot of great laptops on offer. Of course, with hundreds of offerings, it can get a bit overwhelming, so we've collected the five best deals across different budgets for you to pick from. So, without further 'ado, let's jump right in.
15-inch AMD IdeaPad 1 -- $245, was $400

If you're looking for good budget laptop deals, the Ideapad 1 toes the line very well between price and overall features. With a 15-inch screen that runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, you're getting a lot of it for the cost right out of the gate, but pair that with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and you get an excellent day-to-day laptop. The Ideapad 1 runs on 4 GB DDR5 memory, which isn't much, especially with how resource-hungry Windows 11 is, so it runs in S mode instead, a cut-down version that still gives you all the basic functions but doesn't burden the laptop's resources. It also comes with 128GB of internal memory, which, again, isn't much but should suffice if you're going to be streaming most of your content and relying on cloud services, which is what this laptop is made for. Overall, it's a great option if you just need the basics.

Read more