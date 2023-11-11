 Skip to main content
The best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Albert Bassili
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having one of the biggest early Black Friday sales events, so if you want to pick up a new gaming laptop, it’s a great option, especially since it has such a wide selection from both AMD and Intel. It’s also worth checking out the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership; one or two of the deals below have extra discounts if you have it. For the most part though, we’ve done our best to shy away from any deals that require My Best Buy or anything of that sort.

Best Buy Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

An AMD Ryzen 7000 processor slotted into a motherboard.
AMD

AMD processors in laptops are great because they tend to be a little bit more powerful and efficient compared to Intel. It’s not a huge difference, but you will see a bit of energy savings, as well as some monetary savings, since AMD CPUs tend to be cheaper, too. Luckily, Best Buy has a lot of great deals on AMD gaming laptops, so you can get even more savings, which is excellent.

  • HP Victus 15 with RTX 2050 —
  • ASUS TUF Gaming A16 with RX7600S —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED with RTX 4060 —
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 14 with RTX 4080 —

Best Buy Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (Intel)

10th Gen Intel Core processor on a motherboard.
Intel

On the other hand, going with an Intel CPU, you’ll have a lot more choices at Best Buy, especially if you want some of the higher-end stuff. The efficiency isn’t that bad, and if you’re already going for a higher-end and power-hungry gaming laptop, it probably won’t make that much of a difference at the end of the day. Also, we should point out that these are arranged according to price rather than GPU, so if you see a higher-cost laptop with a lower-end GPU, it probably has a bigger screen, better CPU, or larger storage and RAM, so be sure to click through to double-check everything.

  • Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050 Ti —
  • Gigabyte G5 with RTX 4060 —
  • ASUS TUF 15 with RTX 4070 —
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m16 with with RTX 4070 —
  • Gigabyte AORUS 17 with RTX 4070 —
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with RTX 4070 —
  • Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3070 Ti —
  • ASUS ROG Strix 18 with RTX 4080 —
  • ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 with RTX 3070 Ti —
  • Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti —

