Save on 150+ laptops in Best Buy’s last-minute sales event

Best Buy has launched a surprise last-minute sale on hundreds of laptops and Chromebooks offering some deep discounts and the chance to order many of them to arrive in time before Christmas. If you’re looking for great laptop deals, this is your chance to do so. With so many discounts going on, it makes sense to go take a look for yourself. Check out the link below to see everything that’s available. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy laptop sale

Many of the best laptop brands are on sale at Best Buy right now. Some are incredibly good value such as being able to buy an for $129 saving $170 off the regular price of $299. It even comes with a travel bag for storage which makes it tempting among many of the best Chromebooks currently around. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage so it’s ideal for someone seeking a basic Chromebook or looking for a first laptop for a child.

If your budget is higher, we suggest the 14-inch touchscreen laptop. Down to $700 from $1,080, it has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Its touchscreen means it can be used as a tablet with a 360-degree hinge giving you plenty of flexibility with how you work. It looks great too.

Don't Miss

Apple fans will appreciate being able to buy a with M2 chip for $949 reduced from $1,099. It has an Apple M2 chip powering proceedings while there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great with over 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support so it’s perfect for content creation on the move and easily one of the best laptops around.

For one of the best gaming laptops around, check out the for $1,100 reduced from $1,600 so you save a massive $500. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 while it’s teamed up with a 14-inch QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and 500 nits of brightness.

These are just a few examples of what the Best Buy laptop sale has to offer with dozens of more on sale. If none of these appeal, hit the button below to see the full sale. There’s sure to be something that matches your needs and budget perfectly.

Editors' Recommendations