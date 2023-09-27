 Skip to main content
Best Razer gaming laptop deals: Save on the Blade 14, 15, and 17

Noah McGraw
By

Razer is a staple computing brand that gamers have learned to trust. Whether you just have a Razer headset or Razer gaming mouse, you’ve probably grown to start trusting the signature neon three-headed snake. Razer makes great gaming laptops because they only make gaming laptops. They’re not just dipping their toes in the space. Quality comes with a price, but thankfully there are good gaming laptop deals on Razer machines. All of the Razer gaming laptop deals below come straight from their site, so you can trust that the laptop is going straight from their warehouse to you. Check out the deals below on various configurations of the Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 gaming laptops.

Razer Blade 14 — $1,800, was $2,000

A Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

This smallest Razer laptop still has everything you could need from a gaming computer, from the powerful components to the fun aesthetics. Inside the Razer Blade 14, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, which has 16  cores. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It’s a quality graphics card that will handle demanding modern games, VR and even ray tracing. It comes stock with 16GB of RAM. The screen only gets 1080p, but it has a 144Hz refresh rate that will keep your frame rate smooth. On the outside, you get a full RGB keyboard, just for fun.

Razer Blade 15 (240Hz) — $2,300, was $3,000

2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Razer

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is the most popular size. It’s not too small and it’s not too expensive — Goldilocks would love it. Because it’s so popular, we have three versions on this list. The cheapest of the three comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate — not bad, and it only gets better down the list. The keyboard has per-key backlighting set in the aluminum chassis.

Razer Blade 15 (OLED) — $2,500, was $3,300

The Razer Blade 15 OLED on a white table.
Digital Trends

The next step up for the Razer Blade 15 is pretty significant. For a couple hundred more bucks you get an OLED display. It’s a fantastic upgrade, since your gaming laptop is only as good as its screen. The display is 15.6 inches, with QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The internals in the laptop are slightly better than the above model. It has the same Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, the same 16GB of RAM and the same 1TB of storage, but has a nicer 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor instead of the i7.

Razer Blade 15 (360Hz) — $2,600, was $3,700

Razer Blade 15 laptop photo
Razer.com/Razer Inc. / Razer

This is the beefiest version of the Razer Blade 15 with a significant discount. Unfortunately it doesn’t have the OLED screen, but it compensates with some powerful internals and a display with a higher refresh rate. The processor is back to a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 with 14 cores, but the graphics card moves up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It has double the recommended RAM for a gaming laptop, at 32GB instead of 16GB. The display is only FHB but has a refresh rate of 360Hz. The price is similar to the option above, with some trade-offs between display and components that will come down to personal preference.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,700, was $3,400

Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.
Digital Trends

The Razer Blade 17 is your only option if you value a large display. The components are still beefy, but the big uptick in price comes mostly from the larger screen. Inside, the Blade 17 has a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor with 14 cores, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The display is large, at 17.3 inches, but the refresh rate is back down to 240Hz — not that 240Hz is low or anything. The extra space on the keyboard is filled with larger speakers, and you get an HDMI output that some of the smaller models don’t have.

