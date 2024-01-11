 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 12 best Chromebook deals in January 2024 — from $63

Lucas Coll
John Alexander
By and
A family looking at the Acer Chromebook Spin 311.
Acer

While Chromebook deals grew in popularity because they’re generally cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptop deals, Chromebooks have further developed over the years to provide a convenient and functional experience despite their lower prices. Most Chromebooks maintain affordability by going with low-end components, while still promising smooth performance because their operating system, Google’s Chrome OS, mostly uses web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead and quick startups. There are several brands that make Chromebooks, and we’ve rounded up our favorite offers below to give you a jumpstart on deciding what Chromebook to buy.

HP Chromebook 14a — $169, was $299

The HP Chromebook 14a with a yellow and green wallpaper.
HP

The HP Chromebook 14at is one of the cheapest options if you want a Chromebook, but it will still be able to help you finish your basic tasks with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. It’s equipped with a 14-inch HD screen, a battery that can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, and a 64GB eMMC. If you need more storage space, you can save your files on Google Drive, which will also let you access them from any device.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $194, was $290

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311, shown in two forms.
Acer

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 adds versatility to the trusted Chromebook formula because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that can transform between laptop mode and tablet mode with the help of the 360-degree hinges attaching the body to its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. Inside the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, with a battery life of up to 10 hours and a 32GB eMMC for storage.

Related

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook — $349, was $499

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a different kind of 2-in-1 laptop as it uses a detachable keyboard that also doubles as a protective cover for its 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen. Inside the device are the Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got a 128GB eMMC for storage that’s relatively large compared to other Chromebooks. You’ll also get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 — $359, was $505

Asus Chromebook Flip C434
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is another Chromebook that’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, as the multiple modes will be very helpful for professionals and students alike as they go through their respective days. The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is powered by the 8th-generation Intel Core M3 processor, ‎Intel HD Graphics 615, and 4GB of RAM, while offering a 64GB eMMC and a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook — $1,349, was $1,519

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is making a case to be included among the best Chromebooks because it pushes the envelope on the capabilities of a Chrome OS-powered laptop. You’ll get smooth performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook also features a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen, which is attached to its body with 360-degree hinges as it’s also a 2-in-1 laptop.

More Chromebook deals we love

HP Chromebook x360 14c tent stand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are many more Chromebook deals in the market beyond our top picks, so if you want to explore more choices, feel free to take a look at the bargains we’ve gathered below. They’re not going to stay this cheap for long though, as there’s always high demand for Chromebooks. If you want to take advantage of any of these offers, you need to hurry because stocks may run out or discounts may end, sooner than you think.

  • HP Chromebook 11A G6 Education Edition —
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 —
  • Acer Chromebook 315 —
  • Asus Chromebook CM14 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 14at —
  • Acer Chromebook Plus 515 —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook —

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
Need a cheap Windows laptop? This 14-inch HP is $169 right now
HP Stream 13

While there are laptop deals for high-end machines, there are also offers for cheap devices like the HP Stream 14. From an already affordable original price of $199, it's currently even cheaper at just $169 following a $30 discount from Walmart. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you think this Windows-powered laptop is perfect for your planned usage for it, don't hold back from completing your purchase. If you keep delaying the transaction, you may miss the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
The HP Stream 14 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won't have any chance of matching the power of the best laptops, but if you're only thinking about using the device for simple activities such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, then the HP Stream 14 may be all that you need. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, so it will be very familiar for most people, and while it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, you can sign up to cloud storage services for additional space to save your files.

Read more
Best MacBook deals: Get an Air for $750 and save on M3 MacBook Pro
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

If you're looking for great laptop deals, you've almost certainly considered buying a MacBook. The MacOS running systems typically offer fantastic battery life, exceptional performance, and a level of quality that lasts for many years. They're far from cheap though with many Apple deals still proving costly. A worthy investment either way, we've picked out some of the best MacBook deals around at the moment. We've focused solely on Apple silicon chips as previous Intel-based models are too dated these days. The M1 chip continues to perform very well for the price but we've also looked at the newer M2 chip and the latest M3 which is still seeing some discounts despite being so new. Read on while we take you through your options.
Best MacBook Air (M1) deals

The Apple MacBook Air (M1) started a seismic shift for Apple being the first of its Airs to have an Apple-based processor. We took a look at the differences between the M2 and M1 and the M1 is still looking pretty great. It's also a touch nearer to affordable than anything else here. Fast yet fanless so it's silent to use, you gain an 18-hour battery life, a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display along with all the effortless style you'd expect from an Apple device. These laptops are best for students or those who want something stylish yet reasonably powerful to use on the move. Nowadays, deals are becoming a little harder to come by unless you're willing to consider a refurbished/renewed model.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Buying a new laptop can be very daunting, especially with how saturated the market is with dozens of options from nearly a dozen brands and various configurations of each of those laptops. Even worse is trying to navigate the maze of available laptop deals across various retailers, and for those who don't want to do all that legwork, you're in luck! We've used our experience to collect the best deals in various categories to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. All you need to do is have a general sense of what specs or brand you want, and we'll likely have a deal for it listed below.

Best Laptop Deals

Read more