Google has announced that it is currently “experimenting” with a feature that suggests pages to you based on open tabs from other devices. Chrome is already handy at picking up where you left off on other devices through tab syncing. To bolster this seamless handoff between devices, this potential new feature will serve up these tabs.

Google didn’t detail exactly how this would look, but the blog post reads that it would “proactively suggest pages” on the Chrome New Tab page. Right now, this page is filled with quick links to your most viewed websites and hand-picked shortcuts. For what it’s worth, to me this seems like a convenient place to put these tabs.

But that’s not all. Google is also making a tweak to how tab groups function cross-platform. You could already save and sync tab groups to make them accessible on other computers, but now Chrome will do that automatically rather than requiring a manual save. This will happen on desktop, Android, and iOS.

Google also has some updates for Enterprise-exclusive browsers. Workspace users will be able to see an overview of their Google Calendar when opening a new tab. You’ll also be able to access site shortcuts directly from the search bar that have been customized by administrators within the Workspace. Google says these features are currently rolling out and will be available for “all managed users, even if they aren’t using Workspace.”

There are a number of other administrator-specific features coming as well, so if you’re in that world, make sure to check out Google’s full blog post for all the details. These include enhanced security features and a clearer separation of work and personal data through work and personal profiles.