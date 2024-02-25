Some of the best Dell Presidents’ Day deals are still available even though the holiday has long ended, including a variety of Dell XPS deals that may be your last chance at buying the current-generation models with the incoming Dell XPS reset. You can also take advantage of desktop computer deals, gaming PC deals, gaming laptop deals, and more, but only if you hurry because time is probably running out on these amazing bargains.

What to buy in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale

The extremely popular Dell XPS laptops are still available with huge discounts in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale, as we wait for the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, and Dell XPS 16. The cheapest variants are the Dell XPS 13 with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM for instead of $799 after a $200 discount; the Dell XPS 15 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM at $500 off for from $1,999; and the Dell XPS 17 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s from $2,399 for savings of $700.

There are also some cheap laptops and desktop computers in the ongoing sale, including the Dell Inspiron 15 for instead of $380 for savings of $100. It’s more than enough for daily activities with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You can also get the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop for , following a $150 discount on its sticker price of $650. It will be pretty reliable with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM.

Gamers can also get new machines for cheap in the sale. The Dell G15 gaming laptop, which runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is from $1,550 for savings of $400, while the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM will be instead of $1,900 due to a $200 discount.

Time is running out for you to shop the offers from Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale, so if you see a deal that you like from the ones that we’ve highlighted above or by browsing the link below, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. We’re not even sure why these discounts are still online, so don’t hesitate in completing your transactions as the risk of missing out increases by the second.

Editors' Recommendations