There’s still time to get this HP 17-inch laptop for $260

Jennifer Allen
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

Continuing from all the holiday sales excitement, HP still has a HP 17-inch laptop for $240 off bringing the price down to $260. Usually priced at $500, this is one of those laptop deals that’s a great option for anyone seeking an inexpensive Windows-based laptop to take to class or similar. We’re here to tell you a little more about it before you consider making your purchase. As a previous Cyber Monday deal, expect it to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

The HP 17-inch laptop keeps things simple. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won’t rival the best laptops when it comes to performance, but it’s well priced for what it offers. It also offers a hefty advantage for the price — a 17-inch display. Said display has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while it also has 250 nits of brightness. While it might not be great for using in bright sunlight, it’s a good call if you need more space to juggle your many windows.

The larger display also provides a lift-hinge so you can elevate your keyboard for more natural typing. There’s an enlarged clickpad too while a numeric pad proves useful for anyone who works with a lot of figures. Designed with portability in mind, HP reminds you it’s one of the best laptop brands by incorporating useful extras like HP Fast Charge support so you can get up to 50% of battery life in just 45 minutes. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones, while a screen-to-body ratio of 84% looks pretty good. Combined, it all feels like a good bunch of specs for someone seeking one of the best budget laptops.

With all the essentials that a student or someone on a tight budget could need, this HP 17-inch laptop is currently enjoying a $240 discount at HP. Usually costing $500, it’s down to $260 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP. If you need something simple yet effective, check it out now through the link below.

