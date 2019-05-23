Digital Trends
HP drops killer deals on laptops with up to $1,300 off for Memorial Day Weekend

Jacob Kienlen
Shopping for a laptop is a lot like shopping for a car — it’s a decision you shouldn’t take lightly. You want to get something that has everything you need at a price you can afford, but that can be really difficult to accomplish without a decent sale to help you out. So if you’re in dire need of a new laptop, the latest Memorial Day sales may be exactly what you need right now. Laptop PCs are getting steep price cuts from Dell and Lenovo at the moment, but if you want to get your hands on a nice HP notebook there is a massive sale going on for that as well.

HP is currently dropping prices on Spectre x360, Envy, Pavilion, and Omen laptops during its Memorial Day event. We already covered this HP sale in more detail earlier this week, highlighting printers and desktops, but it’s really the laptop deals that you’ll want to take a look at this Memorial Day weekend. Below are a few of our favorite discounts happening right now:

HP Laptop 15t value — $780

hp memorial day laptop sales and deals 15t

If you’re looking for one of the very best laptops you can buy, this isn’t going to be it.  That doesn’t mean it isn’t still a decent laptop, however. Especially when it comes at such a low price point. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD, this affordable laptop sacrifices some storage space to bring the price just below $500. It has a pretty good battery life, a large 15.6-inch screen, and is very portable at just 1-inch thick. To sum it up, the HP 15t doesn’t have nearly as much horsepower as the other laptops on our list, but it will work just fine as an everyday portable computer.

With some configurations costing up to $1,260, this HP laptop comes in at just $480 during this sale. This is one of the best doorbuster deals the HP Memorial Day sale has to offer right now.

HP Spectre x360 13t touch — $200 off

HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

HP has come out with a few different iterations of this 2-in-1 laptop, and it has remained one of our favorites. We actually gave the 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 an impressive 10 out of 10 in our review. With great battery life, a comfy and precise keyboard, and convertible nature it is a really good choice for anyone hoping to be productive. This particular option offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB SSD. This is currently the most affordable configuration available, but you can scale up processing power and memory while maintaining that $200 discount.

Normally priced around $1,150, you can pick up this HP convertible laptop for as $950 right now.  If you’re looking for the best laptop under $1,000 during this sale, this is it.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 Notebook — $1,334 off

hp elitebook x360 first take ces 2017 010
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Though the EliteBook is one of the most expensive laptops in this sale, it’s also the most discounted right now. This laptop is one of the most impressive business convertibles money can buy. It’s compact and light with multiple screen choices — including one with crisp 4K. It comes with great battery life, impressive audio, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. While there are some configurations of this laptop that raise the price, this particular model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 256 GB NVMe SSD.

Normally priced around $3,032 on the HP website, a massive $1,334 price cut drops the price down to a more reasonable $1,698.

Looking for more Memorial Day savings? We’ve found Walmart discounts, Home Depot deals, and Best Buy price cuts.

