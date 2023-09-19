 Skip to main content
Still need a school laptop? This HP dropped from $900 to $460

The front view of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop.
HP

HP has one of the better laptop deals for anyone who is looking for a flexible yet affordable laptop. At the moment, you can buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop for $460. It’s usually priced at $900 so you save $440 off the regular price when you buy today. Sure to be useful for students or anyone on a budget, here’s a quick look at what else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment with much of that being thanks to the durable nature of such devices along with some great style. Here, you get an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are core specs for any system now. It’s the other things about the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop that make it more eye-catching. For instance, its 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great with anti-glare properties, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge design so it doesn’t take up too much room.

Alongside that, the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop has audio by B&O so it’s ideal for streaming your favorite shows or listening to music. HP Fast Charge support ensures you can get up to 50% charge within 45 minutes. The HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop also has an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. It also looks good thanks to its full-size keyboard that has a numeric keypad alongside a sizeable touchpad so it’s easy to use.

One of the other neat things about the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop is that it looks really stylish for the price. Slim and classy looking, it’s ideal for taking to class or using on your daily commute, all while being fairly competent for the price. It may not be one of the best laptops overall but it’s still going to appeal to many people.

Usually costing $900, the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop is down to $460 for a limited time only at HP. A huge saving of $440, this is a good time to buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop and enjoy a more stylish experience for the price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

