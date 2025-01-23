 Skip to main content
LinkedIn may snoop on your private messages to train AI

By
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.
Souvik Banerjee / Unsplash

Sharing isn’t always caring, which might seem to be the case in a lawsuit in which LinkedIn was accused of sharing users’ private messages with other companies to train AI models in August of last year, according to the BBC. A LinkedIn Premium user files the lawsuit in California and on behalf of “all others” in the same situation.

The lawsuit claims LinkedIn was aware of its actions by saying, “This behavior suggests that LinkedIn was fully aware that it had violated its contractual promises and privacy standards and aimed to minimize public scrutiny.” The lawsuit also says, “LinkedIn’s actions… indicate a pattern of attempting to cover its tracks.” However, a LinkedIn spokesperson told BBC News that “these are false claims with no merit.”

The lawsuit also includes accusations of LinkedIn allegedly adding a privacy setting that automatically opted users into a program that allowed third parties to use their personal information to train AI. Not only that, but the lawsuit also claims LinkedIn tried to cover its tracks by changing its privacy policy to say user information might be disclosed for AI training purposes. Also, it keeps accusing LinkedIn of changing the frequently asked questions section to say users can choose not to share their data for AI purposes, but that it doesn’t affect already completed training.

The lawsuit seeks $1,000 per user for alleged violations of the U.S. Federal Stored Communications Act and an unspecified amount regarding the alleged breach of contract and California’s unfair competition law. In addition, an email LinkedIn sent to users last year claims user data sharing was not enabled for user data sharing for AI purposes in countries such as Switzerland, the UK, and the European Area.

This isn’t the first lawsuit LinkedIn has faced since it paid $13 million to settle a class-action lawsuit following complaints that the company was sending too many emails to users without permission. However, LinkedIn will not likely send $20 checks as it did with a class-action lawsuit.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
