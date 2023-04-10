Lenovo’s spring sale gets you this Chromebook for $105

With Lenovo’s ongoing spring sale, you’ve got the opportunity to get the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 at an even more affordable price with a 24% discount. Instead of $139, you’ll only have to pay $105 for this budget device, for savings of $34. With Chromebook deals becoming more popular recently, we’re not sure how long stocks will last, so you should take advantage of this offer as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3

In our Chromebook versus laptop discussion, Chromebooks like the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 are flagged as sleeker, quicker, and cheaper counterparts of laptops that are powered by Microsoft’s Windows or Apple’s Mac. That’s because they run on Google’s Chrome OS, which depends on cloud-based apps instead of traditional software, allowing for smooth performance even with low-end components. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 certainly won’t challenge the speed of the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it’s more than enough for the simple tasks that you encounter everyday for school or work.

The 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch anti-glare display with HD resolution with a total weight of just about 2.5 lbs., which makes the device small enough to easily carry when you’re on the move, and it also comes with a 720p HD camera with a microphone to let you join online meetings and make video calls. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that’s not exactly a limitation because as a device that relies on online apps, you’ll have the option to save your documents and other types of files on the cloud. There are two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an audio jack on the sides of the Chromebook, so you’ll be able to connect your accessories while it’s charging.

If laptop deals on traditional Windows-based devices are still too expensive for your budget, it’s highly recommended that you go for the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3. Lenovo’s $34 discount on its original price of $139 for its spring sale makes it more affordable at just $105, but you need to push through with the purchase immediately because the offer will likely end soon. Get the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 at 24$ off while you still can.

