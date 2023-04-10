 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s spring sale gets you this Chromebook for $105

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 on wooden desk.

With Lenovo’s ongoing spring sale, you’ve got the opportunity to get the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 at an even more affordable price with a 24% discount. Instead of $139, you’ll only have to pay $105 for this budget device, for savings of $34. With Chromebook deals becoming more popular recently, we’re not sure how long stocks will last, so you should take advantage of this offer as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3

In our Chromebook versus laptop discussion, Chromebooks like the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 are flagged as sleeker, quicker, and cheaper counterparts of laptops that are powered by Microsoft’s Windows or Apple’s Mac. That’s because they run on Google’s Chrome OS, which depends on cloud-based apps instead of traditional software, allowing for smooth performance even with low-end components. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 certainly won’t challenge the speed of the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but it’s more than enough for the simple tasks that you encounter everyday for school or work.

The 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch anti-glare display with HD resolution with a total weight of just about 2.5 lbs., which makes the device small enough to easily carry when you’re on the move, and it also comes with a 720p HD camera with a microphone to let you join online meetings and make video calls. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that’s not exactly a limitation because as a device that relies on online apps, you’ll have the option to save your documents and other types of files on the cloud. There are two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an audio jack on the sides of the Chromebook, so you’ll be able to connect your accessories while it’s charging.

Related

If laptop deals on traditional Windows-based devices are still too expensive for your budget, it’s highly recommended that you go for the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3. Lenovo’s $34 discount on its original price of $139 for its spring sale makes it more affordable at just $105, but you need to push through with the purchase immediately because the offer will likely end soon. Get the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 at 24$ off while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

If you're feeling cramped on your phone or tablet, it's time to expand your world view -- the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It's more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If "ease and comfort" is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley.

The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there's always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we've already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
HP Laptop 17 -- $330, was $500

Read more
Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is almost $1000 off today
alienware aurora r15 review 20

Gamers who want to stay ahead of the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games should be ready to shell out for a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Fortunately, you can save nearly $1,000 if you buy the gaming PC from Dell right now. It's still not cheap at its discounted price of $3,600, but your savings of $930 from its original price of $4,530 will go a long way as you can spend it on video games, monitor deals, and other accessories. You need to hurry with your purchase though, because we're not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Play the best PC games at their highest settings and be prepared for upcoming titles with the Alienware Aurora R15, which packs a mean punch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It's also got 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you're planning to stream or run multiple apps while you're playing video games. If you eventually decide to upgrade its components, you'll be able to easily do so because the tool-less case grants quick access to its spacious interior.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Buying a new laptop isn't cheap so you want to make sure you buy the right device for your needs, as well as your budget. While MacBook deals may appeal to some, there are also plenty of other great laptop deals too. We've picked out some of the very best laptop deals you can purchase today. These include great budget Chromebooks, high-end Windows machines, gaming laptops, and even 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your intentions, we've got your back. Let's take a look at the best laptop deals below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 -- $200, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a pretty basic Windows-based machine. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. That's the kind of spec you'd see on a cheap Chromebook so Windows 11 Home in S mode won't perform amazingly here. However, if you're desperate for Windows and can't afford much, it'll do the job. Its 15.6-inch HD screen gives you plenty of room to see what's going on while there's also a built-in webcam, built-in media reader, and the option to hook it up to your TV or a monitor.

Read more