Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook has a $150 discount at Best Buy

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, a dependable and versatile device, is currently available from Best Buy with a $150 discount that pulls its price down to a more affordable $329 from its original price of $479. Not only is this one of the most attractive Chromebook deals in the market right now, but it’s also a highly recommended choice if you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals. We don’t expect this offer to last long though, so if you think this will be the perfect companion for you, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are far from what you’ll see in the best laptops, but they’re more than enough for your everyday activities because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks is web-dependent, so it doesn’t need high-end components to function smoothly. It’s also equipped with just a 64GB eMMC, but since you’ll have access to Google Drive for cloud storage, you’ll still have enough space for your files.

The 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen of the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is attached to its body through 360-degree hinges, which enables quick transformations between laptop mode and tablet mode by folding the display all the way back. You can also use the 2-in-1 device in tent mode for giving presentations, and in stand mode for watching streaming shows without the distraction of the keyboard. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook also comes with a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, so you can use it to make video calls and attend online meetings.

There’s a lot to like about the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, and Best Buy adds to that list by making the machine more affordable. From $479, it’s on sale for just $329, resulting in savings of $150. We’re not sure how long this deal will remain available though, so if you’re already looking forward to accomplishing your daily tasks with the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, then there shouldn’t be any hesitation. Add the 2-in-1 device to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately.

