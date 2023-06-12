 Skip to main content
Flash deal drops this Lenovo 15-inch laptop under $200

Lenovo is often the home of excellent laptop deals and that’s the case with the offer it has on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 right now. Usually priced at $330, it’s down to $192 right now so you save $138. Lenovo uses an estimated value system to come up with its regular prices, rounding up prices from other retailers and sources. These can sometimes be inaccurately high but this seems fairly realistic for a simple laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Either way, at just $192, it’s certainly tempting if you need something basic. Hit the buy button if it sounds like it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 isn’t going to wow you exactly, but with Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands around, it’s a good choice for anyone who needs to keep costs down without missing out on reliable design. The system offers an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage, so it’s definitely pretty basic. It won’t even really rival the best budget laptops let alone the best laptops overall.

Still, it has some potential. For instance, it has a 15.6-inch HD screen so you get to see more of what’s going on than other laptops in this price range. Features like anti-glare properties and an LED backlight help with the quality a little. Also, there’s a 1MP camera with a dual array microphone and privacy shutter. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 even offers a numeric keypad on its keyboard which doesn’t always happen with other laptops in this price range. It runs Windows 11 Home in S mode too so if you need a Windows-based laptop but can’t afford much, this is a good solution compared to one of the best Chromebooks. One other surprising feature is the inclusion of Dolby Audio speakers which helps the sound quality a little. There’s also all-day battery life.

Ultimately, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is designed to take to class, give to your child as their first laptop, or something else fairly simple. While some people may need something faster, if you just need the basics, you’ll appreciate being able to buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $192, saving $138 off the regular price at Lenovo. Buy it now if money is tight but your need for a laptop essential.

