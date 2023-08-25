 Skip to main content
Lenovo sale knocks up to 76% off top laptops, with prices from $249

Lenovo rolled out laptop deals with discounts of up to 76% off, so if you’ve been thinking of buying a new laptop, now’s the perfect time to make your purchase. There are a lot of models to choose from though, so to help you with your decision, here are the top bargains that are still available. These lowered prices aren’t going to last forever though — in fact, they may be gone sooner than you expect — so if any one of these offers catches your eye, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $249, was $319

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a great option if you often work unplugged for long periods of time.
Lenovo

Shoppers turn to Chromebook deals as a cheaper alternative to Windows-based laptops. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook fits the bill, as it runs on Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps, so even if the device is only equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, integrated ARM Mali-G52 Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, it will still run smoothly. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook features a 14-inch Full HD screen and a 64Gb eMMC that’s supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $369, was $499

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash / Digital Trends

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is another Chrome OS-powered device, but it offers extra versatility because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop. It falls under the detachable category, which our laptop buying guide explains as a tablet with a removable keyboard. Inside the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It’s also a very affordable way of enjoying an OLED display, as a 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 — $741, was $2,348

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga on a desk.
Digital Trends

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 is another 2-in-1 laptop, but it’s under the convertible category — it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen all the way back with the help of 360-degree hinges. The device also provides decent performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 runs on the Windows 11 Pro, which is pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD.

Lenovo LOQ — $790, was $1,020

The Lenovo LOQ laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

Here’s one of the more affordable gaming laptop deals in the market — the Lenovo LOQ, which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are enough to run the best PC games, though you may have to switch to low graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles. The Lenovo LOQ also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $870, was $3,629

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop with a cityscape scene on the display.
Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is a capable laptop for work or school with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop maintains portability with its 14-inch Full HD screen, while offering ample storage space for your apps and files on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 — $1,500, was $1,880

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 is a variant of our top pick among the best gaming laptops. It’s ready for all of the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll appreciate the details of today’s most popular titles on its 16-inch WQXGA screen, and you’ll be able to install several of them on the gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 — $1,870, was $3,229

A press photo of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.
Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 challenges the performance of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM that’s necessary for demanding tasks like editing huge video or photo files, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, as well as a 14-inch display with WUXGA resolution for a clear and detailed look on your projects, as well as while you’re watching streaming shows.

