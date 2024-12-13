 Skip to main content
This may be the first SteamOS handheld not made by Valve

By
Leaked image of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S in black.
Evan Blass / X

Lenovo’s upcoming handheld console seems to be around the corner, as tech insider Evan Blass just shared images of what could be the Legion Go S. As per the images from the now-deleted X post, the console will come with a streamlined design and the option of black and white color variants.

What’s interesting though is if you look closely at the black variant, there is a dedicated Steam button near the left joystick. This suggests that Lenovo could be one of the first third-party manufacturers to launch a handheld gaming console based on SteamOS.

If that is the case, it would make Lenovo’s debut into the world of Linux-based handheld gaming, potentially opening doors to gaming solutions that cater to enthusiasts looking for a straightforward, portable experience. If you remember, back in August Valve had explicitly said that it was working on bringing SteamOS to other devices, including the Asus ROG Ally.

Evan Blass / X

According to The Verge, Lenovo’s potential launch of a SteamOS-powered handheld comes right after Valve updated its branding guidelines in a document to include “Powered by SteamOS” hardware. This update strongly indicates that Valve is expanding collaborations with third-party manufacturers beyond Asus, potentially certifying a wider range of devices for SteamOS compatibility.

Launching a handheld console with SteamOS makes a lot of sense too, as it is optimized for the Steam gaming platform, offering access to thousands of games in a handheld-friendly interface. SteamOS also supports Proton, a compatibility layer that allows many Windows-based games to run on Linux.

Unlike the Legion Go, which debuted with detachable controllers, the Legion Go S features a more traditional design similar to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. From what we can gather, the handheld comes with a standard D-pad, two joysticks with RGB LED lighting, XYAB buttons, and front-firing speakers.


The white variant is particularly interesting as it looks identical to the previously leaked images of an unfinished chassis that we saw a few months ago. Notably, the Steam key is not available on the white variant, which seems odd.

It is a possibility that Lenovo wants to give a secondary option to consumers by launching a Windows variant of the Legion Go S.

Leaked image of an upcoming successor to the Lenovo Legion Go.
Evan Blass / X

The Verge also reports that the Legion Go S will not be the only handheld that Lenovo plans to launch in the upcoming days. Blass has shared images of a new Legion Go (possibly a refresh) featuring the same detachable gamepads and a kickstand as the original. While there isn’t a lot of information on this device either, it will effectively come with an 8.8-inch OLED panel and most likely an upgrade to the new upcoming AMD Z2 Extreme chipset.

With CES 2025 only a few weeks away, we may not have to wait long to see what Lenovo and Valve have worked up.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
