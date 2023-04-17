 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $919, this Lenovo laptop is just $169 — but there’s a catch

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e on a white background displaying a web browser.

Lenovo has many of the best laptop deals providing you approach its discount with the right attitude. For instance, today you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $169. According to Lenovo, that’s a discount of $750 or 81% but there’s a tiny catch here. That’s based on Lenovo’s estimated value system where it collates prices from numerous locations and retailers rather than solely showing its discount compared to before. Either way, the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 is a super cheap laptop and ideal for your child’s first device or if you’re on a tight budget. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 certainly won’t be challenging the best laptops in terms of performance or even style, but it’s still a worthy alternative for someone that needs to keep costs down. It offers an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Oftentimes, the cheapest laptops provide just 4GB of memory so it’s good to see something a bit more effective here. The system also has an 11.6-inch HD screen with LED backlight, 250 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties.

Running Windows 11 Home, you get all the essentials needed although it’s likely you may end up using more cloud-based apps to keep performance ticking along nicely. A 720p HD webcam provides all you need for taking video calls. It’s also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has passed more than 200 durability tests so it can handle a hectic life, which is why we think it’s particularly good for younger users. Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands so it knows how to make something that will last. Its keyboard is water-resistant while even its keys are mechanically anchored to stop the risk of prying them off. Up to 12 hours of battery life will easily handle a day in class too.

Related

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 is usually priced at $919 which seems pretty unlikely. Down to $169 now though, this is still a very cheap deal for a basic laptop that should suit most simple purposes.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 15-inch Lenovo Windows 11 laptop is $200 at Best Buy
lenovo ideapad slim 7 16 pro review 1

If you need a basic laptop without a ton of thrills, this fantastic Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal is for you. The laptop just got a steep price cut, down to $200 from its original $330. While it won't be running 4K games or rendering long videos, this cheap laptop is perfect for writing essays, watching movies and browsing the internet. Check it out before Best Buy removes the deal.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
The IdeaPad is Lenovo's budget and midrange consumer line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is among its cheapest devices. At its price, you shouldn't expect that it will be able to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but with its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, it's more than enough to handle basic functions. Typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content are no problem for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, and with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, you'll be able to install the apps that you've grown accustomed to using on Microsoft's operating system.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is $4,980 off, and it’s selling fast
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 on a white background displaying Windows 11 Home.

You may or may not already be surfing through the best Lenovo laptop deals, or best laptop deals, to find a suitable system, whether for work, school, or play. But listen up, because this one is worth calling out separately. It's packed with power, but it's available for an incredible price when you factor in the discount. Lenovo's ThinkPad P16 16-inch mobile workstation, perfect for professionals and creatives alike, is over 50% off, saving you $4,980. The estimated value is $9,389, but it's yours for just $4,409 right now thanks to the deal. It's almost sold out though so hurry over if you're interested. You can also read more about it below.

If you're wondering, a high-end mobile workstation is built for power and performance to handle demanding tasks, on the go. Why? Well, it's a great option for professionals that need a lot of power, whether they're developing software, games, or apps, or doing some creative work like graphic design or video editing. But with most workstations, the design falls by the wayside and they end up looking pretty uninspired. That's not the case with Lenovo's P16 which is sleek, stylish, and something of a marvel to look at.

Read more
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop is $300 off
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is one of the more attractive laptop deals around at the moment with $300 off. It's usually priced at $1,900 but the stylish 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous display is currently down to $1,600 making it a more appealing proposition than before. If you want a stylish yet practical laptop, this is sure to tempt you. Let's take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
Potentially more attractive looking than the other best 2-in-1 laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is perfect if you want to make an impression wherever you go. It looks great with its thin and lightweight design that oozes class. More gorgeous of all is its 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen. OLED makes everything look better so if you want one of the best laptops for streaming, this is almost certainly it. With a superwide 16:10 aspect ratio, it's the largest ever for a Galaxy laptop and all the richer for it. As you'd expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, you can easily fold it back on a 360-degree hinge and use it as a tablet or adjust it to presentation mode. The laptop even comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out designs more accurately than your finger can provide.

Read more