Lenovo has many of the best laptop deals providing you approach its discount with the right attitude. For instance, today you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $169. According to Lenovo, that’s a discount of $750 or 81% but there’s a tiny catch here. That’s based on Lenovo’s estimated value system where it collates prices from numerous locations and retailers rather than solely showing its discount compared to before. Either way, the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 is a super cheap laptop and ideal for your child’s first device or if you’re on a tight budget. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 certainly won’t be challenging the best laptops in terms of performance or even style, but it’s still a worthy alternative for someone that needs to keep costs down. It offers an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Oftentimes, the cheapest laptops provide just 4GB of memory so it’s good to see something a bit more effective here. The system also has an 11.6-inch HD screen with LED backlight, 250 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties.

Running Windows 11 Home, you get all the essentials needed although it’s likely you may end up using more cloud-based apps to keep performance ticking along nicely. A 720p HD webcam provides all you need for taking video calls. It’s also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has passed more than 200 durability tests so it can handle a hectic life, which is why we think it’s particularly good for younger users. Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands so it knows how to make something that will last. Its keyboard is water-resistant while even its keys are mechanically anchored to stop the risk of prying them off. Up to 12 hours of battery life will easily handle a day in class too.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 is usually priced at $919 which seems pretty unlikely. Down to $169 now though, this is still a very cheap deal for a basic laptop that should suit most simple purposes.

