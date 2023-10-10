This Lenovo laptop is usually $2,688 — today it’s $629

It’s Prime Big deal days, which means some nice discounts on quality laptops. That being said, Lenovo has some Prime Day laptop deals that are head and shoulders above anything else we’ve seen today. Enter the ThinkPad L14. Lenovo estimates the full price of this laptop to be $2,688 — right now it’s down to just $699. That’s right, it’s nearly $2,000 off. Now the key word is “estimates.” Lenovo uses a strange system to calculate the initial price of a laptop — basically calculating the MSRP of each individual component and adding them together — and $2,688 is way too high. But that doesn’t mean this isn’t a great deal. Read more about the laptop below or check out its specs for yourself on Lenovo’s website.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14

The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is a good laptop for professionals or students who need something with a bit more power than your average laptop. This configuration of the ThinkPad L14 is all about AMD. The processor is an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro, and the graphics card is an integrated MAD Radeon GPU. These components will serve you well for most of your average processes, but they’re not going to do much modern gaming. This L14 comes with 16GB of RAM, so you will be able to multitask with several different programs at once without experiencing significant slowdown. It only has 512GB of SSD memory, so you might need an external hard drive if you save a lot of large files.

The 14-inch display runs at 1080p, so anything short of 4K will look its best. The display also runs at 60Hz, so you’ll have smooth motion for movies, live sports, and gaming. The display can reach 300 nits of brightness, so it will be easily visible during the day even in places like libraries, lecture halls and coffee shops. It has a nice 1080p webcam too, so you’ll look clear for all of your colleagues during virtual meetings.

This Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop is down to $699 from its estimated price of $2,688. While that initial price is a pretty generous estimate, this is still one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen today. Grab it before the end of the day on Wednesday to make sure you get it before Prime Big Deal days are over.

