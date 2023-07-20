Lenovo just knocked $2,650 off its ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop

Lenovo offers some of the best laptop deals around on a regular basis. One such deal is being able to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop for $999. Lenovo believes it was previously priced at $3,649 which seems a little unlikely but it’s a sweet deal regardless. It’s worth remembering that Lenovo uses an estimated value system to define its previous prices and these tend to be large overestimations of the true price. Still, whatever the actual saving, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $999 is a great deal. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands at the moment. That’s certainly reflected in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Designed with productivity in mind and all things work-related, it also has Windows 11 Pro preinstalled. For the display, you get a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. It also has 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB so it’s going to look great. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter for any time you’re not using it. As a touchscreen, it means you can use it in a more tactile way, either with your finger or with the included integrated pen for more precise movements. You can also use the laptop’s 360-degree hinge to switch between laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, so it works well for watching shows, sketching designs, or typing up documents. For streaming shows, you’ll appreciate the Dolby Atmos speaker system combined with two upward-firing speakers and two downward-firing woofers.

For security, there’s a fingerprint reader built-in to the backlit keyboard so you’re more secure than solely relying on manually entered passwords. There’s also an updated suite of built-in ThinkShield security solutions so your data and device is safeguarded. It all comes together to be one of the best laptops around for many people.

Lenovo believes the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is usually priced at $3,649 so you’re saving $2,650 off the usual price to bring it down to $999. We’re not so sure about that original price but we do know that $999 is great value for what’s offered here. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations