 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal drops the price of the LG Gram 14 laptop under $1,000

Aaron Mamiit
By

The LG Gram 14, a powerful laptop that’s originally priced at $1,100, is on sale from LG with a $200 discount that pulls its price down to $900. It’s a steal at below $1,000 because of its eye-catching design and powerful performance, so we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. We’re not sure how long stocks will last, so if you’ve got your sights set on the LG Gram 14 as your next laptop, you’ll need to proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 14

If you need a dependable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily workload, the LG Gram 14 has what it takes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The device is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for all the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store.

The LG Gram 14 is sleek and stylish, with a 14-inch WUXGA display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and an anti-glare coating that will prevent distractions. In terms of connectivity, you won’t be having any issues with the laptop and its collection of ports that include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, in addition to a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. If you’re always on the go, you won’t have to be overly cautious with the LG Gram 14 as it went through multiple military-grade tests to ensure its durability.

Related

In one of the most attractive laptop deals that you can shop right now, LG knocks the price of the LG Gram 14 to below $1,000. From its original price of $1,100, the laptop will be yours for $900 after a $200 discount. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, as stocks may run out at any moment. If you’re sold on the LG Gram 14, you better hurry with your purchase as its price may return to normal sooner than you expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $530
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop is already one of the more affordable options in the market right now, but Best Buy is making it even cheaper with a $270 discount that drops its price to just $530 from $800 originally. This will surely attract a lot of attention, so if you want to take advantage of the offer before it expires or stocks run out, you're going to have to be quick with your clicks and proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
HP's Victus line of gaming laptops has established itself as an excellent budget option in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and that continues with the HP Victus 15. It's not going to breeze through the best PC games at their highest settings, but it's got decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to choose low to medium graphics for certain titles, but that's an acceptable sacrifice for such an affordable gaming laptop.

Read more
Flash deal drops this Lenovo 15-inch laptop under $200
lenovo ideapad slim 7 16 pro review 1

Lenovo is often the home of excellent laptop deals and that's the case with the offer it has on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 right now. Usually priced at $330, it's down to $192 right now so you save $138. Lenovo uses an estimated value system to come up with its regular prices, rounding up prices from other retailers and sources. These can sometimes be inaccurately high but this seems fairly realistic for a simple laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Either way, at just $192, it's certainly tempting if you need something basic. Hit the buy button if it sounds like it's for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 isn't going to wow you exactly, but with Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands around, it's a good choice for anyone who needs to keep costs down without missing out on reliable design. The system offers an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage, so it's definitely pretty basic. It won't even really rival the best budget laptops let alone the best laptops overall.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $1,750 off today
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.

Alienware is one of the first companies to introduce gaming laptops to the market, and while they face a lot of stiff competition from the likes of Asus, they still make some great laptops. Take, for example, the Alienware X17 R2, a 17-inch laptop with some great specs under the hood, and while it would usually cost $3,350, Dell has discounted it to $1,600. That's a massive $1,750 discount for an amazing laptop that can run many modern AAA games.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2
What makes the Alienware X17 R2 stand out is the blistering 480hz screen refresh rate, which is rare in a gaming laptop and is likely one of only two or three that have it. As for why, the answer is simple: it's made for competitive games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where every extra frame counts, and if you're planning to go that route, this is the laptop to do it with. What helps is that the laptop not only has a 1080p screen but it also runs an RTX 3080, one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, so you can really push the frames as far as the screen will take them.

Read more