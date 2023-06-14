The LG Gram 14, a powerful laptop that’s originally priced at $1,100, is on sale from LG with a $200 discount that pulls its price down to $900. It’s a steal at below $1,000 because of its eye-catching design and powerful performance, so we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. We’re not sure how long stocks will last, so if you’ve got your sights set on the LG Gram 14 as your next laptop, you’ll need to proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 14

If you need a dependable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily workload, the LG Gram 14 has what it takes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The device is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for all the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store.

The LG Gram 14 is sleek and stylish, with a 14-inch WUXGA display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and an anti-glare coating that will prevent distractions. In terms of connectivity, you won’t be having any issues with the laptop and its collection of ports that include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, in addition to a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. If you’re always on the go, you won’t have to be overly cautious with the LG Gram 14 as it went through multiple military-grade tests to ensure its durability.

In one of the most attractive laptop deals that you can shop right now, LG knocks the price of the LG Gram 14 to below $1,000. From its original price of $1,100, the laptop will be yours for $900 after a $200 discount. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, as stocks may run out at any moment. If you’re sold on the LG Gram 14, you better hurry with your purchase as its price may return to normal sooner than you expect.

