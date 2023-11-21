 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My 5 favorite Black Friday laptop deals on Apple, Dell, and HP

Andrew Morrisey
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

Among this year’s best Black Friday laptop deals you’ll find discounted laptop options that offer just about something for everyone. There are several other laptop deals that are standing out to me this Black Friday shopping season, as their Black Friday sale prices offer a lot of value. These laptops include longtime favorites like the Dell XPS and HP Victus, as well as a couple of laptops from Apple’s new Apple Silicon lineup of laptops.

HP 17.3-inch laptop 17Z-CP200 — $270, was $500

The HP 17-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

If HP is your brand you can get into a new laptop at a super low price with this laptop. It has an AMD Athlon Gold dual-core processor and 8GB of RAM. These aren’t mind-blowing specs by any means, but they’re plenty for many users and they compare well with the specs you’ll find among the going Chromebook Black Friday deals. This laptop makes a great option for students, and with its large, 17.3 inch display it makes a good option for professionals on a budget as well.

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $450, was $800

HP Victus 16 gaming laptop on white background.
HP

With the HP Victus 16 you’re getting an incredible gaming laptop. As it’s built for this deal it has specs that are closer to entry-level gaming laptops, but that shouldn’t be any reason to stay away, as it’s one of the better HP Black Friday deals available. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a popular mobile graphics card in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050. The HP Victus 16 comes with Windows 11 preinstalled, which should have you gaming in no time once you get it out of the box.

Don't Miss:

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $599, was $799

A side view of a Dell XPS 13 laptop on a white background.
Dell

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option for just about anyone. In the Dell XPS 13, Dell is offering a 13-inch model that manages great portability without sacrificing power. As built for this deal, the XPS has a 10-core Intel i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. These are pretty solid specs for a laptop whose price point compares favorable with some of the best budget laptops. Don’t overlook the Dell XPS 13 this shopping season, as it’s one of the better Dell Black Friday deals around..

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $750, was $1,000

MacBook Air M1 render
Apple

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is the first MacBook to be powered by Apple Silicon. It’s been around for a few years now, but the M1 chip still holds up. And while there are even newer MacBook Air models on the market, this one features a design that was beloved for nearly a decade. The MacBook Air M1 has a 13.3-inch Retina display, an eight-core processor, and a fanless design that keeps it quiet throughout the day. It also has an HD FaceTime camera for video chats and can reach up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 — $2,299, was $2,499

The Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 against a white background.
Apple

One of the surprise MacBook Black Friday deals is on the Apple MacBook Pro M3. It’s a surprise because this is a brand new release, and significant Apple discounts are often hard to come by even on older models. But you can get the new M3 Pro chip with this MacBook Pro, a powerful processor made by Apple that will provide plenty of power for content creators across the board. It also includes Apple’s 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which is one of the best you’ll find in a laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This McAfee antivirus deal is so good it could possibly be a mistake
A person holding a phsyical copy of McAfee Antivirus in a retail store.

If you're looking for antivirus deals that can protect your computer for cheap, look no further than Amazon Black Friday deals. Today, you can buy McAfee Total Protection 2024 for $20 instead of the usual $120. A massive saving of $100, it works out at 83% off and protects up to five devices for a full 12 months. If you need to keep your PC and other devices safe, check it out now by tapping the button below. If you still want to learn more about it, keep reading while we take you through it.

Why you should buy McAfee Total Protection 2024
McAfee makes some of the best antivirus software around so it's a name that you can trust. With McAfee Total Protection 2024, you get all-in-one protection across five devices for a full year. That includes antivirus, security, identity, and privacy protection so you're fully protected while online.

Read more
45 best Black Friday tech deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

It’s that time of year again, Black Friday deals. Supposedly the time of year when companies “go in the black” for profits, it can certainly be a time when a thrifty consumer can feel the power of the deal.

And this ethos of the deal is especially powerful for those of us interested in technical gadgets and big ticket items. Big percentage numbers and low dollar numbers are around every corner, to entice our eyes and wallets.

Read more
My 6 favorite Apple Black Friday deals — iPads, AirPods, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Deals

There's a surprising number of great Black Friday deals on Apple products this year, more so than we saw last year. That's great because it gives folks a lot more buying options, but for some, it might be too much information to absorb or deals to go hunting for. Luckily, we've collected some of our favorite deals on various Apple products, from the AirPods Pro 2, to the latest M3 Pro MacBook Air Pro 16, so if you're looking for the best of the best, be sure to check out these deals below.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 -- $190, was $249

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with a USB-C charging case, which will likely help many folks who prefer going with one cable type. They come loaded with Apple's H2 chip, so you're getting high-end audio fidelity, as well as the special features that Apple has backed into the H2 chips, such as Spatial Audio. Another couple of interesting features include personalized volume and conversation awareness, both of which can make a big difference if you rely on your earbud's automation. Either way, this is probably one of the best AirPods Black Friday Deals you'll find, so it's well worth picking a pair up if you've always wanted them.

Read more